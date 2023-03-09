Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Size To Grow USD 333.10 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 15.1%

New York, United States , March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Size to grow from USD 99.50 billion in 2021 to USD 333.10 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period. The demand for aesthetic procedures has increased due to the manufacturers' creation of unique aesthetic medicines & devices in recent years. In the coming years, technologically advanced products like non-invasive body sculpting tools that use fat-freezing technology, for instance, are likely to produce lucrative potential. The global medical aesthetic market is expanding as elderly individuals become more aware of such therapies, and innovative treatments become more widely adopted.

Doctors and other medical professionals employ cutting-edge items from the cosmetic medicine business to enhance their patients' outward appearances. Under this, many invasive and non-invasive methods are used to improve and alter people's appearances; these treatments are referred to as aesthetic medical processes. With the COVID 19 pandemic, most businesses have adopted a remote working culture, which causes most employees to spend the majority of their time on zoom calls. As a result, people have begun to pay more attention to how they look. The need for cosmetic surgery is rising as a result of this. Also, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures has accelerated the market's expansion overall. In addition to this, rising interest in looking young and healthy has increased demand for aesthetic medications in emerging nations. In developing nations like South Korea and India, aesthetic operations like liposuction, nose jobs, and botox are becoming more and more common. The global market for aesthetic medicine has been negatively impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic. In the past, social exclusion and a decline in customer income had a negative impact on the market's expansion. The short-term decline in product demand, temporary closure of beauty salons, reduced business, and supply chain interruptions contributed to the aesthetic medicine market's negative growth.

The non-invasive procedures segment to dominate the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of procedure type, the global aesthetic medicine market is segmented into Invasive Procedures, Non-invasive Procedures. Among these, the non-invasive procedures segment is going to dominate the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The important elements that are fuelling the segmental expansion of the aesthetic medicine market are immediate outcomes, less discomfort, and inexpensive prices. Botox injections, chemical peels, and soft tissue fillers are some of the most popular non-invasive procedures.

North America generated the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Among all other regions, North America generated the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The acceptance of cosmetic procedures, the rise in the frequency of skin conditions, and the availability of board-certified, experienced cosmetic surgeons are some of the major factors impacting the development of this industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Allergan PLC, Solta Medical Syneron Medical Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Alma Lasers Ltd. (acquired by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co), GC Aesthetics Plc., Sientra Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Dentsply Sirona In and among others.

