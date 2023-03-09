

Paris, Amsterdam, March 9, 2023



Press release

Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (URW) to propose Jacques Richier as next Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the URW 2023 General Meeting

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (URW) announces that its Supervisory Board has selected Jacques Richier as its candidate for new Supervisory Board Member to be proposed at the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 11, 2023. Subject to his appointment, Jacques Richier will assume chairmanship of the Supervisory Board at the conclusion of the meeting, for a 3-year mandate.

A French national, Jacques Richier, 68 years old, is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Allianz France (former AGF), a subsidiary of Allianz S.E., one of the world’s largest asset managers and world leading insurers.

The proposal follows a thorough selection process led by Roderick Munsters, Chairman of the Governance, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Cécile Cabanis, Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board to propose a successor for Léon Bressler, who has reached the statutory age limit under article 13.4 of the

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE articles of association and will end his tenure as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board at the 2023 AGM.

