Nauticus Robotics to Speak at 37th Edition of SXSW Conference and Festival

HOUSTON, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KITT), a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services to the marine industries, today announced that founder and CEO Nicolaus Radford has been invited by The Greater Houston Partnership to speak at the South By Southwest® (“SXSW®”) Conference and Festivals in Austin on March 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. CT. The Greater Houston Partnership is hosting a series of thought leadership panels to showcase the benefits of building businesses in Houston and highlight the city’s thriving ecosystem of entrepreneurial innovation.



Radford will participate in the “Connecting Industries, Empowering Innovation” panel, one of the five thought leadership sessions. The diverse mix of boundary-pushing entrepreneurs and executives will explore how technology is empowering innovation and transforming the business landscape by transcending industry labels and creation opportunities for collaboration and growth. The three visionaries will share their stories and showcase innovative business models that break down industry labels, proving that innovation and technology is the ultimate connector.

“I’m honored to join the panel lineup at this year’s South by Southwest conference, a forum for some of today’s great minds in innovation, business, art, and culture,” said Radford. “I look forward to contributing to the larger technology conversation by spotlighting some of our industry-leading work at Nauticus and trading insights with my fellow panel members.”

The Connecting Industries, Empowering Innovation panel includes:

Barbara Belvisi, Co-Founder and CEO of Interstellar Lab

Moji Karimi, Co-Founder and CEO of Cemvita Factory

Nicolaus Radford, Founder and CEO of Nauticus Robotics

Moderator: Brad Rossacci, Creative Director of Accenture

The Greater Houston Partnerships “Houston House” returns for a third year at SXSW® to spotlight the most prominent topics in tech today. Located at the LINE Hotel in Austin, Houston House will also offer a lounge space to serve as a landing pad for attendees and a cocktail reception. The Connecting Industries, Empowering Innovation panel will take place in Onyx Ballroom 1.

About Nauticus

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services delivered to the marine industries. Nauticus’ robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus’ approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

