Heineken N.V. successfully prices €2 billion of Notes today

Amsterdam, 9 March 2023 – Heineken – Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) today announced that it has successfully placed €500 million of 1.5-year Notes with a coupon of 3.875%, €750 million of 7.5-year Notes with a coupon of 3.875% and €750 million of 12-year Notes with a coupon of 4.125%.

The Notes will be issued under the Company's Euro Medium Term Note Programme and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds from the Notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the financing of acquisitions. The maturity dates of the Notes are 23 September 2024, 23 September 2030 and 23 March 2035.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, J.P. Morgan and Société Générale acted as active book runners. ABN Amro, ANZ, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIC, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Banca Intesa, Rabobank, Raiffeisen and Santander acted as passive book runners.

