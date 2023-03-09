Bovine Serum Market Size is projected grow at a CAGR of 5.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bovine serum is a type of serum derived from cow blood that is commonly used in cell culture and other biological research applications. It is a rich source of nutrients, growth factors, and hormones that support cell growth and proliferation. Bovine serum is often added to cell culture media to provide the necessary nutrients and supplements for cell growth and survival. The most commonly used type of bovine serum is a fetal bovine serum (FBS), which is collected from the blood of unborn calves. FBS is highly enriched with growth factors and other nutrients that support cell growth and differentiation. Other types of bovine serum include adult bovine serum (ABS) and calf serum (CS), which are collected from adult cows and young calves, respectively.

Bovine serum is also used in the production of vaccines and other biopharmaceutical products. However, concerns have been raised about the safety and ethical implications of using animal-derived products in research and medical applications, leading to increased interest in the development of alternative, animal-free cell culture media.

Bovine serum refers to the liquid component of cow blood that is obtained after the removal of blood cells, clotting factors, and other cellular components. It contains a high concentration of growth factors, hormones, and other proteins, making it a valuable supplement for cell culture and tissue engineering applications. Bovine serum is widely used in the production of vaccines, biologics, and other pharmaceuticals, as well as in research laboratories for in vitro cell culture experiments. The serum is sourced from cattle raised under strict health and welfare regulations to ensure the quality and safety of the final product. The demand for bovine serum is increasing due to the growing demand for cell-based research, biologics, and vaccines, particularly in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. However, concerns over the safety of bovine serum due to the potential risk of transmitting diseases have led to the development of alternatives such as plant-based and synthetic serum.

Segmental Analysis

Bovine serum can be segmented by form and end-use industry. By form, bovine serum can be classified as dry or liquid. Dry bovine serum is available in the form of lyophilized powder, while liquid bovine serum is sold in bottles or containers. By end-use industry, bovine serum can be segmented into healthcare, food & beverage, husbandry, and others. The healthcare industry uses bovine serum in cell culture, research, and diagnostics. The food & beverage industry uses bovine serum for the fermentation and production of various food products. The husbandry industry uses bovine serum in animal feed, while other industries may use the bovine serum for various applications such as cosmetics and industrial processes.

Report Scope

Key Market Drivers Consumer inclination toward bio-based products



Increasing concerns related to health and hygiene

Regional Analysis

The global bovine serum market can be analyzed based on various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia-Pacific are currently the leading markets for bovine serum due to the increasing demand for bovine serum in the healthcare and food & beverage industries in these regions. In Europe, Germany, the U.K., and France are expected to lead the market growth due to the presence of major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In the Middle East & Africa, the utilization of bovine serum albumin (BSA) as fodder in desert areas is expected to drive market growth. In Latin America, the large livestock industry is driving market growth, particularly in countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

Competitors in Bovine Serum Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA,

Proliant Biologicals, LLC.

Rockland

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd

Biological Industries

BIOWEST SAS

BioVision Inc.

Segmentation of the Bovine Serum Market

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Husbandry

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Russia

The Netherlands

Italy

Poland

The Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Uruguay

Chile

Argentina

The Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Qatar

Turkey

South Africa

The Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

