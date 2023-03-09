Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size is projected to reach USD 52.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The road wheel of a vehicle is an integral part of the suspension system because it must support the vehicle's weight and the dynamic forces that result from driving. Since wheels are essential to vehicle operation, it stands to reason that the demand for automotive alloy wheels would increase in tandem with the volume of vehicles manufactured worldwide. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles has led to growth in the automotive alloy wheels industry. Suppliers of automobile wheels invest heavily in R&D to stay ahead of the competition and develop market-changing alloy solutions.





Increasing Demand for Tough, Appealing, and Monetarily Feasible Wheels for Vehicles Drives the Global Market

In recent years, the automotive industry has developed a taste for lightweight materials and placed a greater emphasis on efficiency, leading to a worldwide demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. Aluminum alloys have much better rust and corrosion resistance than steel. As a result, it is not only more portable, but it also lasts longer, which benefits customers financially. Additionally, as consumer purchasing power and urbanization rise, comfort and style in vehicle purchases are increasingly prioritized. Over the forecast period, this is expected to be a primary contributor to the market's growth.

Increase in Pace of Vehicle Production Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The manufacturing industry has become increasingly competitive over the past decade, compelling automakers to embrace new technologies. There was a minimum 30% increase in sales of truck alloy wheels. Because of this, the market for wheels of all kinds has expanded alongside the sale of automobiles. Increased sales and production of all vehicle types in developing and developed countries due to rising mobility and investment in the transportation sector are expected to contribute to revenue growth in the global market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 52.6 billion by 2031 CAGR 8.2% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Wheel Size, Sales Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors MHT Luxury Wheels, Status Wheels, Inc., Wheel Pros, LLC, Fuel Off-Road Wheels, SOTA Offroad, Enkei Wheels India Ltd., Ronal AG, Uniwheels, BORBET, CM Wheels, ALCOA WHEELS (Arconic), Maxion Wheels, Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co., Ltd, and Superior Industries. Key Market Opportunities Increase in Pace of Vehicle Production Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Tough, Appealing, and Monetarily Feasible Wheels for Vehicles

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global automotive alloy wheel market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Increases in disposable income in places like the United States and Canada have spurred a global trade boom. In the coming years, the North American market for automotive wheel rims is projected to grow significantly. Alloy wheels are being used more frequently by automakers to boost the vehicles' curb appeal and attract customers. Leading automotive alloy wheel manufacturers like Euromax Wheel, MHT Luxury Wheels, Status Wheels, Inc., Wheel Pros, LLC, and Fuel Off-Road Wheels all have substantial operations in North America, which bodes well for the region's economic development in the coming years.

Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period. It is anticipated that Europe will hold a sizable share of the global automotive alloy wheel market due to its high concentration of automakers. The European market for automotive alloy wheels is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period due to the automotive industry's high spending on research and development and innovation.

Experts believe that the Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest-growing market for automotive alloy wheels because of the region's high export volume of auto parts. The Indian government, for instance, recently announced a five-year extension of the anti-dumping duty on aluminum alloy wheels imported from China, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand to promote domestic production, create jobs, and advance the 'Make in India Strategy. China and Japan are also at the forefront of research and development efforts to improve vehicle performance. One strategy for accomplishing this is by using wheels made of alloy. All these factors propel the automotive alloy wheels market in Asia and the Pacific.

The LAMEA region is rapidly becoming a major manufacturing and sales center for automobiles, so it stands to reason that the region's automotive alloy wheel market will expand rapidly. According to Ernst & Young Global Limited and other sources like the CIA World Factbook and LMC Automotive, investments for lightweight vehicles in Latin America totaled over USD 17.7 billion. The demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to increase in the coming years, and alloy wheels will play a key role in this.





Key Highlights

The global automotive alloy wheel market size is projected to reach USD 52.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type , the global automotive alloy wheel market is bifurcated into polished alloy wheels, two-toned alloy wheels, and others. The polished alloy wheel segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global automotive alloy wheel market is bifurcated into polished alloy wheels, two-toned alloy wheels, and others. The polished alloy wheel segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on wheel size , the global automotive alloy wheel market is bifurcated into compact (13–16 inches), mid-size (17–21 inches), and large (21 inches and above). The compact segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global automotive alloy wheel market is bifurcated into compact (13–16 inches), mid-size (17–21 inches), and large (21 inches and above). The compact segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on the sales channel , the global automotive alloy wheel market is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global automotive alloy wheel market is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global automotive alloy wheel market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.





Competitors in Automotive Alloy Wheel Market

The global automotive alloy wheel market’s major key players are

MHT Luxury Wheels

Status Wheels Inc.

Wheel Pros LLC

Fuel Off-Road Wheels

SOTA Offroad

Enkei Wheels India Ltd.

Ronal AG

Uniwheels

BORBET

CM Wheels

ALCOA WHEELS (Arconic)

Maxion Wheels

Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd

Superior Industries.





Segmentation of the Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market

By Type

Polished Alloy Wheel

Two-Toned Alloy Wheels

Others

By Wheel Size

Compact (13–16 Inch)

Mid-Size (17–21 Inch)

Large (21 Inch and above)

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Recent Development

In September 2022 , Maxion wheels declared future debt to a portfolio of wheels for commercial vehicles.

, Maxion wheels declared future debt to a portfolio of wheels for commercial vehicles. In April 2022, The Alcoa Foundation and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) have partnered to fund vital ecosystem restoration research.





News Media

Alloy Wheels Market to Endure Paradigm Shift in Aftermarket Services

An Introduction to the Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry in 2020

India’s Automotive Sector Outlook





