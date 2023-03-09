Magic Software Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Full Year 2022 Results Recorded Across All Key Financial Indices (Revenues, Gross Profit, Operating Income and Net Income)

OR YEHUDA, Israel, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) (“the Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Summary Results for the Fourth Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Change Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Change Revenues $ 147.1 $ 133.0 10.6 % $ 147.1 $ 133.0 10.6 % Gross profit $ 41.8 $ 37.4 11.9 % $ 43.2 $ 38.7 11.5 % Gross margin 28.4 % 28.1 % 30 bps 29.3 % 29.1 % 20 bps Operating income $ 14.6 $ 14.3 2.2 % $ 19.2 $ 19.8 -2.9 % Operating margin 9.9 % 10.7 % (80) bps 13.0 % 14.9 % (190) bps Net income (*) $ 10.1 $ 6.5 54.6 % $ 13.9 $ 12.6 9.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.20 $ 0.13 53.8 % $ 0.28 $ 0.26 7.7 %

(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 10.6% to a record-breaking result of $147.1 million, compared to $133.0 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended December 31, 2021), revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 would have increased by 16.5% to a record breaking $155.0 million, with 69.6% of such revenues resulting from organic growth.





Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 2.2% to a fourth quarter record-breaking $14.6 million, compared to $14.3 million in the same period of the previous year. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022, was negatively impacted by $1.9 million expense recorded with respect to share based payment to employees.





Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 2.9% to $19.2 million, compared to $19.8 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended December 31, 2021), non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 would have increased by 3.1% to a record-breaking result of $20.4 million.





Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 54.6% to a fourth quarter record-breaking result of $10.1 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 9.9% to $13.9 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Summary Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP 12M 2022 12M 2021 % Change 12M 2022 12M 2021 % Change Revenues $ 566.8 $ 480.3 18.0 % $ 566.8 $ 480.3 18.0 % Gross Profit $ 155.4 $ 133.0 16.8 % $ 160.8 $ 139.1 15.6 % Gross Margin 27.4 % 27.7 % (30) bps 28.4 % 29.0 % (60) bps Operating Income $ 61.4 $ 51.2 19.8 % $ 74.1 $ 66.8 11.0 % Operating Margin 10.8 % 10.7 % 10 bps 13.1 % 13.9 % (80) bps Net Income (*) $ 40.7 $ 29.3 38.6 % $ 52.0 $ 46.0 13.0 % Diluted EPS $ 0.79 $ 0.60 31.7 % $ 1.06 $ 0.94 12.8 %

(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Revenues for the year increased by 18.0% to a record-breaking $566.8 million compared to $480.3 million last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on the average currency exchange rates during the twelve months period ended December 31, 2021), revenues for the year would have increased by 21.1% to $581.9 million, with 88.7% accounting for organic growth.





Operating income for the year increased by 19.8% to a record-breaking $61.4 million compared to $51.2 million last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on the average currency exchange rates during the twelve months period ended December 31, 2021), operating income for the year would have increased by 25.2% to $64.2 million.





Non-GAAP operating income for the year increased by 11.0% to a record-breaking $74.1 million compared to $66.8 million last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on the average currency exchange rates during the twelve months period ended December 31, 2021), non-GAAP operating income for year would have increased by 15.1% to $76.9 million, with 88.7% of such revenues resulting from organic growth.





Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the year increased by 38.6% to a record-breaking $40.7 million, or $0.79 per fully diluted share, compared to $29.3 million, or $0.60 per fully diluted share, last year.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the year increased by 13.0% to a record-breaking $52.0 million, or $1.06 per fully diluted share, compared to $46.0 million, or $0.94 per fully diluted share, last year.





Cash flow from operating activities for the year, amounted to $49.5 million compared to $37.8 million last year. Cash flow from operating activities excluding the impact of payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions amounted to $53.6 and $38.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.





As of December 31, 2022, Magic’s net cash, cash equivalents and short and long-term bank deposits amounted to $87.0 million and total financial debt amounted to $51.1 million.





Magic is introducing 2023 annual revenue guidance of between $585 million and $593 million, reflecting annual growth of 3.2% to 4.6% (based on current currency exchange rates). Based on 2022 average currency exchange rates Magic’s 2023 annual revenue guidance would have been between $600 million and $608 million, reflecting annual growth of 5.9% to 7.3%.

Declaration of Dividend for the Second Half of 2022

In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in an amount of 30.0 cents per share and in an aggregate amount of approximately $14.7 million, which together with the dividend distributed for the first half of 2022 in an amount of approximately $14.2 million, reflects 71% of the Company’s net income attributable to its shareholders for the year.





The dividend is payable on April 20, 2023, to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on April 10, 2023.





In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company’s share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.





The dividend will be paid in US dollars on the ordinary shares of Magic Software Enterprises that are traded both on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “I am very proud of our fourth quarter and full year achievements. During the year, we continued to make big strides across multiple fronts of our business, which is reflected by record breaking results as well as double digit growth in all our key financial indices for the year (revenues, gross profit, operating income, and net income). Our strong results demonstrate the growing investment made by enterprises and organizations worldwide to leverage their digital technologies and cloud-based platforms creating high demand for our innovative software solutions and services which together with the outstanding execution by our teams led to another year of strong performance recorded across our business. With our investment portfolio well diversified, we continue to invest organically and inorganically in our service lines and are excited about the innovative capabilities we are building to drive continued long term profitable growth and shareholder value.”

First time adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards for the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

We have resolved to voluntarily adopt International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or IFRS, for the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022 to be included in our annual report on Form 20-F. We believe that this change will enhance efficiency of our financial reporting, improve the comparability of our financial information across international capital markets as well as standardize our financial information. Accordingly, the Company is preparing financial statements that comply with IFRS applicable as of December 31, 2022, together with the comparative periodic data for the year ended December 31, 2021. An explanation of the principal adjustments made in presenting the Company’s U.S. GAAP financial statements, including the statement of financial position as of January 1, 2021, the Company’s date of transition to IFRS and the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, in order to comply with IFRS, will be provided in our consolidated financial statements to be included in our 2022 annual report on Form 20-F. The transition to IFRS is not expected to have a material impact on the Company’s revenues, net income, or shareholders’ equity. The transition to IFRS will not have an impact on the Company’s revenue guidance for 2023.

Conference Call Details

Magic Software’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (7:00 am Pacific Daylight Time, 17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 5 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-866-652-8972

UK: 0-800-917-9141

ISRAEL: 03-918-0650

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0650

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Magic Software’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;





In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;





Equity-based compensation expenses;





Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;





The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest’s effects of the above items;





Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;





Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and





Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we filed on May 12, 2022, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Asaf Berenstin | Chief Financial Officer

Magic Software Enterprises

ir@magicsoftware.com

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 147,146 $ 133,002 $ 566,792 $ 480,325 Cost of Revenues 105,325 95,627 411,437 347,331 Gross profit 41,821 37,375 155,355 132,994 Research and development, net 2,714 2,123 10,090 8,995 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 24,294 19,139 83,949 70,257 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 220 1,829 (63 ) 2,507 Total operating expenses 27,228 23,091 93,976 81,759 Operating income 14,593 14,284 61,379 51,235 Financial expenses, net (1,059 ) (2,447 ) (3,662 ) (5,972 ) Income before taxes on income 13,534 11,837 57,717 45,263 Taxes on income 1,974 3,573 11,197 10,359 Net income $ 11,560 $ 8,264 $ 46,520 $ 34,904 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (844 ) (1,185 ) (3,420 ) (3,517 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (647 ) (567 ) (2,433 ) (2,055 ) Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 10,069 $ 6,512 $ 40,667 $ 29,332 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s 10,069 6,512 40,667 29,332 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests (429 ) (4,026 ) (1,892 ) (4,026 ) Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s after accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests $ 9,640 $ 2,486 $ 38,775 $ 25,306 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,093 49,073 49,089 49,055 Diluted 49,131 49,120 49,138 49,100 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 0.23 $ 0.05 $ 0.79 $ 0.52 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : excluding of accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.79 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.79 $ 0.60





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 41,821 $ 37,375 $ 155,355 $ 132,994 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,124 1,200 4,431 5,444 Amortization of other intangible assets 229 158 974 624 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 43,174 $ 38,733 $ 160,760 $ 139,062 GAAP operating income $ 14,593 $ 14,284 $ 61,379 $ 51,235 Gross profit adjustments 1,353 1,358 5,405 6,068 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,731 2,006 7,889 7,046 Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 220 1,829 (63 ) 2,507 Capitalization of software development (730 ) (848 ) (3,059 ) (3,193 ) Costs related to acquisitions 116 971 492 2,203 Cost of share-based payment 1,893 155 2,103 956 Non-GAAP operating income $ 19,176 $ 19,755 $ 74,146 $ 66,822 GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 10,069 $ 6,512 $ 40,667 $ 29,332 Operating income adjustments 4,583 5,471 12,767 15,587 Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (197 ) (206 ) (641 ) (764 ) Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (89 ) 1,144 744 2,817 Deferred taxes on the above items (477 ) (288 ) (1,570 ) (974 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 13,889 $ 12,633 $ 51,967 $ 45,998 Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 1.06 $ 0.94 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,093 49,073 49,089 49,055 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 1.06 $ 0.94 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,138 49,138 49,150 49,136





Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 147,146 100 % $ 133,002 100 % $ 566,792 100 % $ 480,325 100 % Gross profit 43,174 29.3 % 38,733 29.1 % 160,760 28.4 % 139,062 29.0 % Operating income 19,176 13.0 % 19,755 14.9 % 74,146 13.1 % 66,822 13.9 % Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders 13,889 9.4 % 12,633 9.5 % 51,967 9.2 % 45,998 9.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 1.06 $ 0.94 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 1.06 $ 0.94





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. Dollars in thousands

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,062 $ 88,090 Short-term bank deposits 3,904 5,586 Marketable securities - 1,142 Trade receivables, net 150,814 142,071 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 13,203 9,890 Total current assets 250,983 246,779 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Severance pay fund 1,575 3,646 Deferred tax assets 5,162 8,091 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,193 24,299 Other long-term receivables 6,258 3,384 Other long-term deposits 306 1,781 Property and equipment, net 8,338 5,872 Identifiable intangible assets and goodwill, net 210,155 198,193 Total long term assets 259,987 245,266 TOTAL ASSETS $ 510,970 $ 492,045 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 20,667 $ 17,032 Trade payables 27,646 24,711 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 49,585 45,173 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 4,558 3,943 Liabilities due to acquisition activities 19,287 6,635 Deferred revenues and customer advances 10,898 10,771 Total current liabilities 132,641 108,265 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 30,412 20,155 Deferred tax liability 10,335 18,112 Long-term operating lease liabilities 24,155 20,970 Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 5,683 13,892 Accrued severance pay 2,476 4,551 Total long term liabilities 73,061 77,680 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 28,188 30,432 SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises equity 263,652 265,248 Non-controlling interests 13,428 10,420 Total shareholders equity 277,080 275,668 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 510,970 $ 492,045





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. Dollars in thousands

Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 46,520 $ 34,904 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,474 14,852 Cost of share-based payment 2,103 956 Change in deferred taxes, net (5,858 ) (2,999 ) Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount 76 96 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (4,993 ) (27,539 ) Other long-term and short-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (1,130 ) 263 Trade payables 169 8,771 Exchange rate of loans (1,794 ) 71 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable (1,517 ) 6,951 Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions (3,919 ) (556 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents held in currencies other than the functional currency 3,747 - Deferred revenues 643 2,040 Net cash provided by operating activities 49,521 37,810 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (3,059 ) (3,193 ) Purchase of property and equipment (4,381 ) (1,439 ) Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash (21,670 ) (6,832 ) Purchase of intangible asset (219 ) - Investment in long-term bank deposits - (93 ) Redemption of marketable securities 309 - Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term bank deposits 1,682 (5,297 ) Net cash used in investing activities (27,338 ) (16,854 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options by employees - 41 Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions (4,870 ) (5,343 ) Dividend paid (24,841 ) (21,780 ) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (298 ) (569 ) Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests (3,872 ) (3,664 ) Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest (853 ) (511 ) Short-term and long-term loans received 30,704 25,558 Repayment of short-term and long-term loans (14,323 ) (14,467 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,353 ) (20,735 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8,858 ) (258 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,028 ) (37 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 88,090 88,127 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 83,062 $ 88,090





Reconciliation of condensed consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2021:

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. Dollars in thousands

December 31, 2021 U.S. GAAP GAAP

Adjustments and

reclassifications IFRS Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,090 $ - $ 88,090 Short-term bank deposits 5,586 - 5,586 Marketable securities 1,142 - 1,142 Trade receivables, net 142,071 - 142,071 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 9,890 (5 ) 9,885 Total current assets 246,779 (5 ) 246,774 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Severance pay fund 3,646 (3,646 ) - Deferred tax assets 8,091 (98 ) 7,993 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,299 (1,019 ) 23,280 Other long-term receivables 3,384 - 3,384 Other long-term deposits 1,781 - 1,781 Property and equipment, net 5,872 - 5,872 Identifiable intangible assets and goodwill, net 198,193 - 198,193 Total long term assets 245,266 (4,763 ) 240,503 TOTAL ASSETS $ 492,045 $ (4,768 ) $ 487,277 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 17,032 $ 76 17,108 Trade payables 24,711 - 24,711 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 45,173 (82 ) 45,091 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 3,943 (676 ) 3,267 Liabilities due to acquisition activities 6,635 - 6,635 Redeemable non-controlling interests - 23,197 23,197 Deferred revenues and customer advances 10,771 - 10,771 Total current liabilities 108,265 22,515 130,780 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 20,155 - 20,155 Deferred tax liability 18,112 (167 ) 17,945 Long-term operating lease liabilities 20,970 937 21,907 Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 13,892 - 13,892 Redeemable non-controlling interests - 6,137 6,137 Accrued severance pay, net 4,551 (3,646 ) 905 Total long term liabilities 77,680 3,261 80,941 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 30,432 (30,432 ) - SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises equity 265,248 (130 ) 265,118 Non-controlling interests 10,420 18 10,438 Total shareholders equity 275,668 (112 ) 275,556 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 492,045 $ (4,768 ) $ 487,277

Reconciliation of condensed consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2022:

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. Dollars in thousands

December 31, 2022 U.S. GAAP GAAP

Adjustments and

reclassifications IFRS Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,062 $ - $ 83,062 Short-term bank deposits 3,904 - 3,904 Trade receivables, net 150,814 - 150,814 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 13,203 - 13,203 Total current assets 250,983 - 250,983 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Severance pay fund 1,575 (1,575 ) - Deferred tax assets 5,162 243 5,405 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,193 (156 ) 28,037 Other long-term receivables 6,258 - 6,258 Other long-term deposits 306 - 306 Property and equipment, net 8,338 - 8,338 Identifiable intangible assets and goodwill, net 210,155 - 210,155 Total long term assets 259,987 (1,488 ) 258,499 TOTAL ASSETS $ 510,970 $ (1,488 ) $ 509,482 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 20,667 $ - $ 20,667 Trade payables 27,646 - 27,646 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 49,585 - 49,585 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 4,558 - 4,558 Liabilities due to acquisition activities 19,287 - 19,287 Redeemable non-controlling interests - 27,172 27,172 Deferred revenues and customer advances 10,898 - 10,898 Total current liabilities 132,641 27,172 159,813 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 30,412 - 30,412 Deferred tax liability 10,335 89 10,424 Long-term operating lease liabilities 24,155 661 24,816 Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 5,683 - 5,683 Redeemable non-controlling interests - 1,120 1,120 Accrued severance pay, net 2,476 (1,575 ) 901 Total long term liabilities 73,061 295 73,356 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 28,188 (28,188 ) - SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises equity 263,652 (723 ) 262,929 Non-controlling interests 13,428 (44 ) 13,384 Total shareholders equity 277,080 (767 ) 276,313 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 510,970 $ (1,488 ) $ 509,482





Reconciliation of condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss for the year ended December 31, 2021:

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

December 31, 2021 U.S. GAAP GAAP

Adjustments and

reclassifications IFRS Unaudited Revenues $ 480,325 $ - $ 480,325 Cost of Revenues 347,331 - 347,331 Gross profit 132,994 - 132,994 Research and development, net 8,995 - 8,995 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 70,257 (888 ) 69,369 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 2,507 - 2,507 Total operating expenses 81,759 (888 ) 80,871 Operating income 51,235 888 52,123 Financial expenses, net (3,155 ) (534 ) (3,689 ) Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions (2,817 ) - (2,817 ) Income before taxes on income 45,263 354 45,617 Taxes on income 10,359 (81 ) 10,278 Net income $ 34,904 $ 435 $ 35,339 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (3,517 ) 3,517 - Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,055 ) (3,517 ) (5,572 ) Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 29,332 $ 435 $ 29,767 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s 29,332 435 29,767 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests (4,026 ) (247 ) (4,273 ) Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s after accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests $ 25,306 $ 188 $ 25,494 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,055 - 49,055 Diluted 49,100 - 49,100 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 0.52 - $ 0.52 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : excluding of accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.01 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.01 $ 0.61





Reconciliation of condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss for the year ended December 31, 2022:

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Year ended

December 31, 2022 U.S. GAAP GAAP Adjustments

and reclassifications IFRS Unaudited Revenues $ 566,792 $ - $ 566,792 Cost of Revenues 411,437 - 411,437 Gross profit 155,355 - 155,355 Research and development, net 10,090 - 10,090 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 83,949 (383 ) 83,566 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (63 ) - (63 ) Total operating expenses 93,976 (383 ) 93,593 Operating income 61,379 383 61,762 Financial expenses, net (2,918 ) (683 ) (3,601 ) Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions (744 ) - (744 ) Income before taxes on income 57,717 (300 ) 57,417 Taxes on income 11,197 (59 ) 11,138 Net income $ 46,520 $ (241 ) $ 46,279 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (3,420 ) 3,420 - Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,433 ) (3,376 ) (5,809 ) Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 40,667 $ (197 ) $ 40,470 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s 40,667 (197 ) 40,470 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests (1,892 ) 303 (1,589 ) Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s after accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests $ 38,775 $ 106 $ 38,881 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,089 - 49,089 Diluted 49,138 - 49,138 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 0.79 - $ 0.79 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : excluding of accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest Basic $ 0.79 - $ 0.79 Diluted $ 0.79 - $ 0.79





Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 based on IFRS:

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. Dollars in thousands