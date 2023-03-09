Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Director/PDMR Shareholding

9 March 2023

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases and sale of shares on 9 March 2023 by Hugh Aldous, a non-executive director of the Company.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Hugh Aldous

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

b) LEI 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH

Identification code ISIN: GB00BF0SCX52

b) Nature of the transaction (i) MARKET PURCHASE OF 30,000 ORDINARY SHARES (IN ISA)

(ii) MARKET PURCHASE OF 30,000 ORDINARY SHARES (BY WIFE)

(iii) MARKET SALE OF 60,300 ORDINARY SHARES





c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(i) £0.6510

(ii) £0.6503

(iii) £0.6500 Volume(s)

30,000

30,000

60,300

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 300 Ordinary shares (net sale)

£0.65

e) Date of the transaction 9 March 2023