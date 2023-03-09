Director/PDMR Shareholding

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Director/PDMR Shareholding
9 March 2023

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases and sale of shares on 9 March 2023 by Hugh Aldous, a non-executive director of the Company.

Individual/EntityPurchase/
sale		SharesPrice per
share
Hugh Aldous (ISA)Purchase30,00065.10p
Closely associated person (Wife - Christabel Aldous)Purchase30,00065.03p
Hugh AldousSale60,30065.00p


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name Hugh Aldous
2 Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status  Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH 
 Identification codeISIN:  GB00BF0SCX52 
b) Nature of the transaction  (i)    MARKET PURCHASE OF 30,000 ORDINARY SHARES (IN ISA)
(ii)    MARKET PURCHASE OF 30,000 ORDINARY SHARES (BY WIFE)
(iii)    MARKET SALE OF 60,300 ORDINARY SHARES

c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)
               (i) £0.6510
               (ii) £0.6503
               (iii) £0.6500		Volume(s)
30,000
30,000
60,300
d)Aggregated information 
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price  		300 Ordinary shares (net sale)
£0.65
e) Date of the transaction 9 March 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)