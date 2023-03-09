Global Data Converter Market Size To Worth USD 4 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 6%

New York, United States , March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Converter Market Size to grow from USD 4 billion in 2021 to USD 7 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. The telecommunications industry's growth and the automotive industry's growth with an increase in technological improvements are the elements driving the data converter market's market expansion. High-performance electronic systems use more and more high-performance data converters to improve and shape the architecture and open new application perspectives. Data converters provide precise and dependable conversion performance in different applications, including communications, energy, healthcare, instrumentation and measurement, motor and power control, industrial automation, and aerospace & defense.

Data conversion is the process of converting one form of data into another. This specialised process doesn't require the assistance of a human being and is mostly carried out utilising software. The main purposes of data modification are to facilitate interoperability between different data types and to sustain the data by embedding as much information as is practical. Data conversion can be easy or difficult, depending on the environment and the types involved. Different system data must be changed because the operating system and other programmes manage information in a number of ways so that it can be used for a variety of reasons. Data conversion is only practicable when the necessary format permits characteristics and structures that are similar to those of the source data. If the type requirements are unknown, the data can be transformed using reverse engineering. The majority of the time, it would result in a precise approximation of the original specification. Data can be easily deleted by an application or conversion agent during the conversion process. The data will be hard to add, though. Data conversion is often carried out in compliance with laws. The rules might be established by the operating system, an application, a programming language, or even a programmer. Applications that use the transformed data can thus function more effectively. However, data conversion can be a time-consuming procedure, especially when working with complicated data formats. If done incorrectly, data loss might occur. The primary force behind market expansion is the developing telecoms sector. People utilise high-speed internet, local and wide-area networks, and other forms of communication more frequently because they use smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices for longer amounts of time. Networks need data acquisition systems and converters to transmit audio and video at higher bit rates and across greater distances. The growth of the telecommunications, consumer electronics , aerospace, and industrial sectors is driving the data converter industry. The development of technology is another factor. Data converters are wireless transceivers that can be used with fixed networks or other vehicles. Many international automakers seek to expand their businesses here. The automobile industry's invention and investment produced the CD player, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity with a smartphone for simple communication, and radar distance control in front of the car. However, the development of data converters with low power consumption and a lack of knowledge on how to use smart devices are preventing the industry from expanding.

Browse 333 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 279 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Global Data Converter Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Digital-to-Analog Converters, Analog-to-Digital Converters), By Sampling Rate (General-Purpose, High-Speed), By End User (Medical, Test and Measurement), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030"

The Analog-to-Digital Converters holds the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global data converter market is segmented into Digital-to-Analog converters and Analog-to-Digital Converters. Due to the increasing deployment of ADCs, which raises the need for high resolution images and spurs market growth, analog-to-digital converters have the greatest market share among them over the forecast period.

The High-Speed Data Converters holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Owing to rising demand for high-speed data converters and an increase in sophisticated high performance communication applications, high speed data converters are expected to hold the biggest market share over the projection period based on sample rate. The requirement for network infrastructure manufacturers to develop a high-speed, lag-free solution is the driving force behind the expansion of the worldwide data converter market.

The Telecommunications segment is dominating the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the global high speed data converters market is segmented into medical, test and measurement, consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, industrial, others. The telecommunications segment has the largest market share of these due to the rapid use of data converters for wireless communications and the growing use of wireless broadband because it operates base stations in transferring signals from building to building.

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global data converter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Due to the rising demand for consumer electronics and communications systems in developing nations like China, Japan, and India, the Asia-Pacific region will account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The expansion of the global data converter market will be aided by the integration of data converters into sensor-based systems, which will be made possible by the growing use of industrial automation in the Asia Pacific region. The growing digitization in the industrial sector, adoption of IIoT, and penetration of connected devices will create a need for data converters in the region. The high-speed data converter market growth is driven by the growing communications sector in Asia Pacific and the growing demand for communication systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market, globally established players such as Texas Instruments (US), Analog Devices (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Qorvo, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), ON Semiconductor (US), Microchip Technology (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Cirrus Logic (US), Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan), Faraday Technology (Taiwan), Avia Semiconductor (Xiamen), Data Device Corporation (DDC) (US), IQ-Analog (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Synopsys (US), Omni Design Technologies (US), iSine Inc. (US), AMS OSRAM (Austria), ADSANTEC Inc. (US), Phoenix Contact (Germany), MaxLinear, Inc. (US), Antelope Audio (US) and among others estimated global key vendors we are covered in the final reports.

