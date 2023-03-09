Eimskip: Updated Financial Calendar 2023

| Source: Eimskipafelag Islands hf. Eimskipafelag Islands hf.

Reykjavik, ICELAND

Eimskip's Financial Calendar published 23 December 2022 has been altered as follows:


First quarter 2023                                          16 May 2023

Second quarter 2023                                     15 August 2023

Third quarter 2023                                         7 November 2023

Fourth quarter 2023                                       13 February 2024

Annual General Meeting 2024                       7 March 2024


Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing. Please note that dates are subject to change.

For further information please contact María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO via phone (+354) 774 0604 or investors@eimskip.is.