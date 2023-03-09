Eimskip: Updated Financial Calendar 2023

Eimskip's Financial Calendar published 23 December 2022 has been altered as follows:
First quarter 2023 16 May 2023
Second quarter 2023 15 August 2023
Third quarter 2023 7 November 2023
Fourth quarter 2023 13 February 2024
Annual General Meeting 2024 7 March 2024
Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing. Please note that dates are subject to change.
For further information please contact María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO via phone (+354) 774 0604 or investors@eimskip.is.