First and Last Mile Delivery Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 288.38 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 6.12% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market will reach USD 288.38 Billion by 2030, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030. First-mile delivery is when goods are moved from a store or warehouse to the next hub, from which they are sent to other places. The process of getting packages from the shipping company's warehouse to the customer's home is called "last mile delivery." Also, first-mile delivery is a process for e-commerce companies in which goods are picked up from retailers and then sent to courier service providers or third-party logistics providers. Once warehouses or courier service providers get the goods, they can be sent to the final consumer. Also, the best last-mile delivery companies are putting a lot of money into developing solutions for last-mile delivery. Some of the things that are likely to drive the first and last mile delivery market are the digitization of the retail industry, the popularity of e-commerce platforms, and the fact that more and more people prefer to shop online. In the same way, improvements in delivery services like AI, robots, and drones for warehouse automation and first and last mile logistics development are expected to grow the size of the first and last mile delivery market over the next few years.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (Dry Goods, Postal, Liquid Goods), By Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle), By End-use (Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, FMCG, Hi-tech Product Industry, Food and Beverage, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

In April 2021 , DHL Express partnered with Fiat Professional to further electrify last-mile delivery. This is another step towards DHL Express' goal of electrifying 60% of its fleet by 2030.

In March 2018 , FedEx acquired P2P Mailing Limited, a global e-commerce shipping solutions provider, for US$129.8 million, significantly enhancing its last-mile network.

In May 2019, DHL Express launched the first scheduled fully automated smart city drone delivery service. The company plans to further develop and upgrade the smart drone delivery solution for last-mile delivery.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Platforms that are based on technology are becoming more and more popular.

The price of shipping goes down.

Putting better delivery vehicles on the ground.

More and more people in developing countries have access to the Internet and smart phones.

Market Restraints

There are strict rules about how ground delivery vehicles can be used.

There is poor management of delivery operations in the last mile.

Market Opportunities

The e-commerce business is growing.

Warehouses and delivery processes are becoming more and more automated.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 288.38 Billion By Type Dry Goods, Postal, Liquid Goods, Others By Vehicle Type Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle, Others By End-use Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, FMCG, Hi-tech Product Industry, Food and Beverage, Others By Companies UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, SF Express, XPO Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, GEODIS, CEVA Logistics, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Agility, China POST, Hitachi Transport System, DSV, YTO Express, Panalpina, Toll Holdings, Expeditors International of Washington, GEFCO, ZTO Express, STO Express, Dachser, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Sinotrans, Yusen Logistics Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Regional Outlook:

North America is likely to be the biggest market in the area. As online shopping in the U.S. continues to grow, the number of packages delivered every day has gone up dramatically, and customers now expect their packages to be delivered quickly and for free.

The first and last mile delivery market is led by the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the main things that are driving the Asia-Pacific market are a growing population, a rise in the demand for goods, the presence of third-party logistics (3PL) service providers who offer first- and last-mile delivery, and a rise in online shopping.

Several software companies in the Asia-Pacific region are working on first-mile logistics software that can manage and control first-mile delivery operations without human intervention and with full visibility, making production orders even easier for customers. The Asia-Pacific region has a lot of people, which makes it a good place for online shopping to grow. This, in turn, helps transportation services like first-mile and last-mile delivery.

The global First and Last Mile Delivery market has been looked at in different parts of the world, like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and India. In the near future, this market will be dominated by the global region.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, SF Express, XPO Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, GEODIS, CEVA Logistics, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Agility, China POST, Hitachi Transport System, DSV, YTO Express, Panalpina, Toll Holdings, Expeditors International of Washington, GEFCO, ZTO Express, STO Express, Dachser, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Sinotrans, Yusen Logistics, and others.

By Type:

Dry Goods

Postal

Liquid Goods

Other

By Vehicle Type:

Light Duty Vehicle

Medium Duty Vehicle

Heavy Duty Vehicle

Other

By End-use:

Chemical

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

FMCG

Hi-tech Product Industry

Food and Beverage

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.



