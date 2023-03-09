Animal Alliance of Canada asks “What does it take to get a cosmetic animal testing ban in Canada?”

TORONTO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 11 marks the 10th anniversary of the European Union’s ban on cosmetic animal testing and on the import of products from countries still conducting such tests. To date 43 countries have stopped animal testing for cosmetics and more bans are on the way thanks to the ongoing work of the Humane Society International. Canada has yet to be added to the list.



“If 43 other countries can implement a cosmetic animal testing ban, why can’t Canada,” asked Liz White, Director, Animal Alliance of Canada. “There is very real support for this legislation which is supported by an Abacus Data public opinion survey (commissioned by the Animal Alliance of Canada Fund, January 2023) that showed that people are more supportive of governments that champion animal welfare.”

“Minister Duclos, you have the support from industry, animal protection organizations, cruelty-free companies and the majority of Canadians. You have the opportunity to stop cosmetic animal testing in Canada now and garner support for your government,” said White. “We urge you to introduce the legislation immediately and move quickly to make it law.”

Background:

Torturous legislative history of a cosmetic animal testing ban in Canada:

S-214, the Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act was tabled in the Senate in December 2015. It passed Third Reading unanimously in June 2018.

April 2019, almost a full year later, S-214 was tabled in Parliament and passed First Reading.

In September 2019 the Liberal government dissolved parliament and called a federal election. All parliamentary business died, including S-214.

In September 2021, the Liberal government again called a federal election. Very little progress was made between the two elections.

In December 2021, the Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, received his Mandate Letter which committed the Minister to “introduce legislation to end testing on animals” .

In 2022, allied stakeholders, including the Cosmetic Alliance Canada, Humane Society International, Animal Alliance of Canada, Cruelty Free International, Lush and the Body Shop, met with government officials and presented an agreed upon policy approach to restart the legislative process to end cosmetic animal testing in Canada.

It is now March 2023, 10 years after the EU’s testing ban, and still no legislation in Canada.



Contact information: Liz White, Director, Animal Alliance of Canada

liz@animalalliance.ca | 416-809-4371 (cell)