Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date February 28, 2023

NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of February 28, 2023, short interest in 3,441 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,071,117,158 shares compared with 9,937,951,277 shares in 3,455 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of February 15, 2023. The end of February short interest represents 2.78 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.68 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,819 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,961,935,389 shares at the end of the settlement date of February 28, 2023 compared with 1,959,305,049 shares in 1,835 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.55 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.04.

In summary, short interest in all 5,260 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,033,052,547 shares at the February 28, 2023 settlement date, compared with 5,290 issues and 11,897,256,326 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.46 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.13 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

