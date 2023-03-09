HCI Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Florida Passes Historic Tort Reforms
Fourth Quarter Gross Loss Ratio Declined to 39.4%

TAMPA, Fla., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported net income of $2.7 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $1.4 million, or $0.01 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.6 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, compared with adjusted net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.14 loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary
“We were pleased to see further improvement in our underlying profitability this quarter,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “The bills passed by the Florida Legislature in 2022 squarely address the rising cost of litigation and social inflation in the Florida homeowners industry. We believe these reforms will support a healthier market for private insurance in Florida in the years to come.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Commentary
Consolidated gross premiums earned of $183.0 million increased 16.6% from $156.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting higher average premium per policy.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $77.0 million increased from $54.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Ceded premiums represented 42.1% and 34.8% of gross premiums earned in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net investment income of $7.4 million increased from $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as the company repositioned the investment portfolio to take advantage of higher interest rates.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses of $72.1 million increased from $63.2 million in the same period of 2021. Losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percent of gross premiums earned declined to 39.4% from 40.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $24.0 million decreased from $24.2 million in the same quarter of 2021 and declined from 15.4% of gross premiums earned to 13.1%, reflecting a higher mix of renewal policies, lower commissions, and lower policy acquisition costs related to United Property and Casualty Insurance Company (UPC) policies.

General and administrative personnel expenses of $11.3 million decreased from $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to a reduction in stock-based compensation and a decrease in employee and executive bonuses.

Full Year 2022 Results
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the company reported a net loss of $54.6 million, or $6.24 loss per share, compared with net income of $7.2 million, or $0.21 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the twelve-month period was $47.5 million, or $5.48 loss per share compared with adjusted net income of $6.2 million, or $0.10 diluted earnings per share, in the same period of 2021. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $724.7 million increased 25.6% from $577.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, reflecting higher average premium per policy.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $261.1 million increased from $199.7 million in the twelve months of 2021. The increase over last year also included an adjustment to reduce benefits under a multi-year reinsurance contract with retrospective provisions as a result of Hurricane Ian. Ceded premiums increased as a percentage of gross premiums earned from 34.6% to 36.0% in the twelve months of 2022.

Net investment income of $32.4 million increased from $12.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 as the company repositioned the investment portfolio to take advantage of higher interest rates. The increase also included a gain of $13.4 million on the sale of a portion of one of the properties in the Greenleaf portfolio.

Net realized and unrealized investment losses were $8.3 million compared with net realized and unrealized investment gains of $7.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to an overall decline in the market for equity securities compared with the year ended December 31, 2021.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses of $371.5 million increased from $227.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in losses and loss adjustment expenses was due to Hurricane Ian, growth at TypTap, and policies assumed or renewed from UPC.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $105.0 million increased from $93.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 but declined from 16.2% of gross premiums earned to 14.5%, reflecting a higher mix of renewal policies, lower commissions, and lower policy acquisition costs related to UPC policies.

General and administrative personnel expenses of $56.5 million increased from $45.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in personnel related expenses and benefits.

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  FY 2022  Q4 2022  Q3 2022  Q2 2022  Q1 2022  FY 2021 
     (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)    
Insurance Operations                  
Gross Written Premiums:                  
Homeowners Choice $377,860  $54,180  $119,400  $113,139  $91,141  $426,910 
TypTap Insurance Company  348,159   117,212   71,781   73,013   86,153   247,479 
Total Gross Written Premiums  726,019   171,392   191,181   186,152   177,294   674,389 
                   
Gross Premiums Earned:                  
Homeowners Choice  426,502   95,533   98,985   113,681   118,303   401,137 
TypTap Insurance Company  298,214   87,421   82,728   67,443   60,622   175,907 
Total Gross Premiums Earned  724,716   182,954   181,713   181,124   178,925   577,044 
                   
Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio  51.3%  39.4%  76.9%  47.9%  40.6%  39.4%
                   
Per Share Metrics                  
GAAP Diluted EPS $(6.24) $0.18  $(5.66) $(1.04) $0.09  $0.21 
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $(5.48) $0.06  $(5.62) $(0.71) $0.34  $0.10 
                   
Dividends per share $1.60  $0.40  $0.40  $0.40  $0.40  $1.60 
                   
Book value per share at the end of period $18.91  $18.91  $19.52  $26.39  $31.66  $31.92 
                   
Shares outstanding at the end of period  8,598,682   8,598,682   8,926,845   9,047,972   10,125,927   10,131,399 


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
 
  December 31, 2022  December 31, 2021 
Assets      
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $494,197 and $41,953, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $483,901  $42,583 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $36,272 and $46,276, respectively)  34,583   51,740 
Limited partnership investments  25,702   28,133 
Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity  18   363 
Real estate investments  71,388   73,896 
Total investments  615,592   196,715 
       
Cash and cash equivalents  234,863   628,943 
Restricted cash  2,900   2,400 
Accrued interest and dividends receivable  1,952   353 
Income taxes receivable  2,807   4,084 
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,362 and $1,750, respectively)  34,998   68,157 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums  66,627   26,355 
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:      
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)  71,594   11,985 
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $454 and $90, respectively)  616,765   64,665 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  45,522   57,695 
Property and equipment, net  17,910   14,232 
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases  777   2,204 
Intangible assets, net  10,578   10,636 
Funds withheld for assumed business  48,772   73,716 
Other assets  31,671   14,717 
       
Total assets $1,803,328  $1,176,857 
       
Liabilities and Equity      
Losses and loss adjustment expenses $863,765  $237,165 
Unearned premiums  368,047   366,744 
Advance premiums  18,587   13,771 
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses  8,606   4,017 
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable  17,646   19,318 
Accrued expenses  14,534   15,453 
Reinsurance recovered in advance on unpaid losses  19,863    
Deferred income taxes, net  1,704   11,739 
Revolving credit facility     15,000 
Long-term debt  211,687   45,504 
Lease liabilities - operating leases  721   2,203 
Other liabilities  23,361   31,485 
       
Total liabilities  1,548,521   762,399 
       
Commitments and contingencies      
Redeemable noncontrolling interest  93,553   89,955 
       
Equity:      
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,598,682 and 10,131,399
shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively)		      
Additional paid-in capital     76,077 
Retained income  172,482   246,790 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes  (9,886)  498 
Total stockholders' equity  162,596   323,365 
Noncontrolling interests  (1,342)  1,138 
Total equity  161,254   324,503 
       
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $1,803,328  $1,176,857 


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended  Years Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
             
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)       
Revenue            
             
Gross premiums earned $182,954  $156,853  $724,716  $577,044 
Premiums ceded  (77,036)  (54,629)  (261,144)  (199,741)
             
Net premiums earned  105,918   102,224   463,572   377,303 
             
Net investment income  7,365   2,586   32,447   12,335 
Net realized investment gains (losses)  17   1,520   (1,187)  6,472 
Net unrealized investment gains (losses)  1,004   2,012   (7,153)  1,363 
Policy fee income  1,099   1,033   4,279   3,995 
Gain from remeasurement of contingent liabilities  3,117      3,117    
Other  1,423   2,945   4,488   6,447 
             
Total revenue  119,943   112,320   499,563   407,915 
             
Expenses            
             
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  72,135   63,193   371,463   227,525 
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses  24,028   24,158   104,977   93,732 
General and administrative personnel expenses  11,328   13,695   56,511   45,428 
Interest expense  2,839   657   7,768   6,400 
Impairment loss  2,284      2,284    
Debt conversion expense     481      1,754 
Other operating expenses  4,586   7,598   24,978   21,843 
             
Total expenses  117,200   109,782   567,981   396,682 
             
Income (loss) before income taxes  2,743   2,538   (68,418)  11,233 
             
Income tax expense (benefit)  92   1,103   (13,815)  3,991 
             
Net income (loss) $2,651  $1,435  $(54,603) $7,242 
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  (2,305)  (2,224)  (9,106)  (7,399)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests  1,180   817   5,198   2,013 
             
Net income (loss) after noncontrolling interests $1,526  $28  $(58,511) $1,856 
             
Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.18  $0.01  $(6.24) $0.23 
             
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.18  $0.01  $(6.24) $0.21 
             
Dividends per share $0.40  $0.40  $1.60  $1.60 
                 
                 

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
GAAP December 31, 2022  December 31, 2022 
  Income
(Numerator)		  Shares (a)
(Denominator)		  Per
Share
Amount		  Loss
(Numerator)		  Shares (a)
(Denominator)		  Per
Share
Amount		 
Net income (loss) $2,651        $(54,603)      
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  (2,305)        (9,106)      
Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities  1,182         5,198       
Net income (loss) attributable to HCI  1,528         (58,511)      
Less: Income (loss) attributable to participating securities  (42)        3,463       
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share:                  
Income (loss) allocated to common stockholders  1,486   8,356  $0.18   (55,048)  8,817  $(6.24)
                   
Effect of Dilutive Securities:*                  
Stock options                  
Convertible senior notes                  
Warrants                  
                   
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:                  
Income (loss) available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $1,486   8,356  $0.18  $(55,048)  8,817  $(6.24)
                   
(a) Shares in thousands. 
* Convertible senior notes, stock options, and warrants were excluded due to antidilutive effect. 
  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income (loss) is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income (loss) of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income (loss) and GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022
GAAP Net income (loss)     $2,651       $(54,603)
Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $(1,004)      $7,153     
Less: Tax effect at 0%* $-       $-     
Net adjustment to Net income (loss)     $(1,004)      $7,153 
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income (loss)     $1,647       $(47,450)
                  
*A valuation allowance was established as of December 31, 2022 on the deferred tax assets related to the 2022 pre-tax loss due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Consequently, there is no tax effect for net unrealized gains or losses.
 

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income (loss) is presented below.

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
Non-GAAP December 31, 2022  December 31, 2022 
                   
  Income
(Numerator)		  Shares (a)
(Denominator)		  Per Share
Amount		  Loss
(Numerator)		  Shares (a)
(Denominator)		  Per Share
Amount		 
Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $1,647        $(47,450)      
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  (2,305)        (9,106)      
Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities  1,190         5,156       
Net income (loss) attributable to HCI  532         (51,400)      
Less: (Income) loss attributable to participating securities  (1)        3,046       
                   
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                  
Income (loss) allocated to common stockholders  531   8,356  $0.06   (48,354)  8,817  $(5.48)
                   
Effect of Dilutive Securities:*                  
Stock options                  
Convertible senior notes                  
Warrants                  
                   
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                  
Income (loss) available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $531  $8,356  $0.06  $(48,354) $8,817  $(5.48)
                   
(a) Shares in thousands. 
* Convertible senior notes, stock options, and warrants were excluded due to antidilutive effect. 
  

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022
GAAP diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share     $0.18       $(6.24)
Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $(0.12)      $0.76     
Less: Tax effect at 0%* $-       $-     
Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS     $(0.12)      $0.76 
Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS     $0.06       $(5.48)
                  
*A valuation allowance was established as of December 31, 2022 on the deferred tax assets related to the 2022 pre-tax loss due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Consequently, there is no tax effect for net unrealized losses.

 