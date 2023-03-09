Community Foundation Boulder County grants $100K to Out Boulder County

BOULDER, Colo., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County, the county’s philanthropic partner of more than 30 years, has announced plans to grant $100,000 to Out Boulder County, an organization facilitating connection, advocacy, education, research and programs to ensure LGBTQ+ communities thrive in Boulder County and beyond.

This grant is the largest ever given by the Open Door Fund and was awarded to support Out Boulder County’s We All Belong Here capital campaign, which will help the organization install a new elevator in its building.

“For years, ODF volunteers have raised money, reviewed grants and kept their finger on the pulse of our community. This gift is another example of their dedication,” said Mardi Moore, executive director of Out Boulder County.

Community Foundation Boulder County’s (CFBC) Open Door Fund is a permanent endowment founded in 1996 that has raised over $2 million from thousands of donors and distributed nearly $1 million to support the strengths and needs of the LGBTQ+ population throughout the county. The ODF offers this support by building community, facilitating collaboration and dialogue between the LGBTQ+ community and the county, fundraising and grantmaking.

“At CFBC, we are proud to support the LGBTQ+ community through partnership, funding, and convening. We are steadfast in our commitment to the community. Out Boulder County’s mission is critical in the face of unprecedented attacks on LGBTQ+ communities,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County. “We are proud to support safe spaces in our community and Out Boulder County with this grant.”

For more information on Out Boulder County, please visit https://www.outboulder.org/. For more information on Community Foundation Boulder County, visit https://www.commfound.org/.

About Community Foundation Boulder County

Community Foundation Boulder County catalyzes the community, responds to immediate needs and anticipates future challenges. Through informed decision-making, we inspire ideas, instigate action and mobilize resources to improve the quality of life for all. Advancing inclusivity and providing leadership and on key issues, the foundation collaborates with community-minded individuals and organizations that want to make a difference, accomplishing more together than we do alone. Since its founding in 1991, the foundation has granted more than $120 million.









###