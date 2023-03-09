ROHM’s New ±1% Accuracy Current Sense Amplifier ICs Reduce Mounting Area by Approximately 46% Over Conventional Configurations

Wide input voltage range ideal for current sensing applications operating from 12/24V power supplies

| Source: ROHM Semiconductor ROHM Semiconductor

Santa Clara, California, UNITED STATES

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the BD1421x-LA series of space-saving, high accuracy current sense amplifier ICs for industrial (e.g., wireless base stations, PLCs, inverters) and consumer applications (e.g., home appliances).

For years, the demand for current sensing has been increasing in several applications. For example, high accuracy current sensing is required to improve motor rotation efficiency and to detect abnormalities. At the same time, smaller mounting area is required. However, conventional configurations (operational amplifier + discrete components) generally face challenges such as deterioration of current sensing accuracy due to variations in component accuracy and temperature characteristics. Also, it is difficult to keep the mounting area small.

In response, ROHM leveraged its strengths in analog technology to develop a new series of current sense amplifier ICs that achieves high accuracy current sensing in a space-saving design. The BD14210G-LA incorporates all required peripheral components, which simplifies current sensing by connecting a shunt resistor and a bypass capacitor. This reduces the number of components from eleven to just three compared to conventional configurations (operational amplifier + discrete components). Furthermore, it decreases the mounting area by 46% (SSOP6 package). Additionally, a highly accurate current detection of ±1% has been achieved over the entire temperature range (-40°C to +125°C). The internal circuitry prevents current detection accuracy to decrease even when an external RC filter circuit for noise suppression is added. That minimizes the number of manhours required for design. The wide input voltage range (-0.2V to +26V) makes the BD14210G-LA ideal for current sensing applications operating from 12V/24V power supplies.

Product Lineup
In addition to the BD14210G-LA that is already in mass production, a total of eight models are scheduled to be released. The lineup will include both single-channel and dual-channels variants in four different gain settings (20, 50, 100, 200V/V).

Application Examples

  • Industrial equipment: Wireless base stations, PLC, inverters, chargers, etc.
  • Consumer devices: Air purifiers, refrigerators and more

Reference Design
Support materials, such as a reference design (REFSENS003), along with SPICE models, are available on ROHM’s website: www.rohm.com

Evaluation Board
Evaluation Board Part No: BD14210G-EVK-001

Online Sales Information

  • Applicable Part No: BD14210G-LATR
  • Availability: Now (in mass production)
  • Online Distributors: Digi-Key and Mouser; also scheduled for release at other online distributors

Attachments 

 
                    

        




    

        

            
                ROHM's New BD1421x-LA Series Current Sense Amplifier ICs
                        

                
            
            
                Mounting Area & Current Sense Accuracy Comparison vs. Conventional Configuration
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                rohm
                            
                            
                                semiconductor
                            
                            
                                BD1421x-LA
                            
                            
                                wireless
                            
                            
                                plc
                            
                            
                                inverter
                            
                            
                                industrial
                            
                            
                                consumer
                            
                            
                                appliance
                            
                            
                                charger
                            
                            
                                base station
                            
                            
                                air purifier
                            
                            
                                refrigerator
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data