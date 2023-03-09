Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Size Growing at 18.3% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 51.5 Billion By 2032

TOKYO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection (APTP) Market Size accounted for USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 51.5 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2032.



Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the APT protection market due to the presence of major APT protection vendors and the high adoption of APT protection solutions in the region.

Cloud-based APT protection solutions are expected to grow at a faster rate than on-premises solutions due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and the need for remote workforce protection.

Key players in the APT protection market include Symantec Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, McAfee, LLC, Fortinet, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Sophos Ltd., and RSA Security LLC

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Report Coverage:

Market Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Size 2022 USD 8.1 Billion Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Forecast 2032 USD 51.5 Billion Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 18.3% Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Analysis Period 2023 - 2032 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Base Year 2022 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Solution, By Service, By Organization Size, By Deployment, By Vertical, And By Geography Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Symantec Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Trend Micro, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC., Sophos Group plc, and Kaspersky Lab. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Overview:

The Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market is a rapidly expanding sector of the cybersecurity industry, driven by the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyber attacks. APTs are a type of cyber threat that involves unauthorized access to a network with the intent of stealing sensitive data or intellectual property, and remaining undetected for an extended period of time. APT protection solutions are designed to detect and prevent such attacks.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share, due to the presence of major APT protection vendors and high adoption of APT protection solutions. The healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is expected to experience the highest growth rate, owing to the increasing use of digital healthcare solutions and the need for protection of patient data.

Cloud-based APT protection solutions are predicted to grow faster than on-premises solutions, due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and the need for remote workforce protection. The key players in the market include Symantec Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and others.

The APT protection market is diverse, with unique applications in various industries such as finance, retail, and government. The rising number of mobile and web applications has also contributed to the growth of the market. There is a growing need for compliance with government regulations, which has further driven the market expansion.

Trends in the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market:

Threat Intelligence Feeds: The use of threat intelligence feeds to identify and proactively block APTs has gained traction in the market. These feeds provide updated information about potential threats, enabling organizations to stay ahead of APTs.

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM): SIEM solutions can help detect and respond to APTs by collecting and analyzing security event data in real-time.

Network Segmentation: Network segmentation can limit the spread of an APT by isolating infected systems from the rest of the network.

Continuous Monitoring: The use of continuous monitoring solutions is gaining traction, as they can quickly detect and respond to APTs in real-time.

Behavioral Analytics: Behavioral analytics-based APT protection solutions can identify unusual patterns of activity and proactively identify and block APTs before they can cause damage.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR): EDR solutions are gaining popularity in the market, as they can monitor endpoints for malicious activity and quickly respond to any suspicious activity.

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Dynamics:

Increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks - As cyber attacks become more frequent and sophisticated, the demand for APT protection solutions is growing.

Increasing use of digital technologies - The growing use of digital technologies such as mobile and web applications has led to an increased need for APT protection solutions.

Growing awareness of cyber threats - Organizations are increasingly aware of the potential impact of cyber threats, leading to increased investment in APT protection solutions.

Increase in targeted attacks - Targeted attacks on specific industries or organizations have led to increased investment in APT protection solutions.

Need for protection of sensitive data - The need to protect sensitive data from theft or unauthorized access has led to increased demand for APT protection solutions.

Remote workforce - The rise of remote workforces has created a need for cloud-based APT protection solutions that can protect remote workers and their devices.

Requirement for incident response planning - Organizations are adopting incident response plans to ensure a coordinated and effective response to APTs.

Demand for managed detection and response (MDR) services - MDR services offer a proactive approach to APT protection, enabling organizations to outsource their APT protection needs to experts.

Increase in supply chain attacks - The growing number of vendors in an organization's supply chain has led to a need for supply chain security solutions that can protect against APTs targeting the supply chain.



Growth Hampering Factors in the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market:

Lack of awareness: Lack of awareness of the need for APT protection solutions can lead to a slower adoption rate of these solutions.

High cost: The cost of APT protection solutions can be high, making it difficult for smaller organizations to invest in them.

Lack of skilled personnel: The shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals can limit the ability of organizations to implement and manage APT protection solutions.

Inadequate integration: Inadequate integration with existing security systems can lead to inefficiencies and gaps in APT protection.

False positives: High numbers of false positives can lead to frustration and a lack of confidence in APT protection solutions.

Slow detection and response times: Slow detection and response times to APTs can lead to serious damage to organizations before the threat is contained.

Over-reliance on technology: Over-reliance on technology can lead to a false sense of security, as human factors such as employee education and awareness are equally important.

Unclear ROI: The return on investment (ROI) for APT protection solutions may not be immediately clear, leading to hesitation in investment.

Evolving threat landscape: The evolving threat landscape can make it challenging for APT protection solutions to keep up with new and emerging threats.



Market Segmentation:

By Type of Solution

Third party/Messenger-based

Web-based

Standalone



By Application

Security Information & Event Management

Next Generation Firewall

Sandboxing

Endpoint Protection

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Forensics Analysis

Other



By Service

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting



By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

SMEs

By Deployment

Cloud

On Premise

By Vertical

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Transportation

Other

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Advanced Persistent Threat Protection market share is the highest globally, due to the high number of cyber attacks in the region. The US government has also been promoting the adoption of APT protection solutions, which has helped to boost the market. The rise of remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increased need for cloud-based APT protection solutions. Major companies such as Symantec, FireEye, and Palo Alto Networks are based in North America and offer APT protection solutions to organizations across various industries.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, due to the increasing number of cyber attacks and the growing adoption of digital technologies across various industries. The region is home to major economies such as China, Japan, and India, which are seeing a rise in targeted cyber attacks. The rise of cloud computing and mobile technologies in the region is also driving the adoption of cloud-based APT protection solutions. Major companies in the region offering APT protection solutions include Trend Micro, Fortinet, and F-Secure.

Europe is another key Advanced Persistent Threat Protection market, due to the strict data protection regulations such as GDPR that have been implemented across the region. The rise of ransomware attacks and the increasing number of data breaches has led to increased demand for APT protection solutions in Europe. The UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for APT protection solutions in Europe, with companies such as Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems, and McAfee offering APT protection solutions.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller albeit growing Advanced Persistent Threat Protection market share.

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Key Players:

Key players in the market include Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Kaspersky Lab, FireEye, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, F-Secure, Check Point Software, Juniper Networks, CrowdStrike, Carbon Black, Cybereason, Darktrace, SecureLink, Zscaler, Trustwave, Rapid7, and IBM.

