Global Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 16.4% over the period 2022-2030. Authentication Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.1% CAGR and reach US$21.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intruder Alarm Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.4% CAGR
The Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EACS: Enabling Easier Protection and Control of Assets, People,
and Property through Authorized & Restricted Access
Recent Market Activity
EACS: The Dominant Electronic Security Systems Category
Important Factors Driving Widespread Adoption of EACS over the
Years
Consumer Perception of Crime
Regulatory Mandates
New Building Constructions/Renovations
Product Innovations & Introductions
Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in
Countries across the World: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Secure Document Implementations across the World by 2021
Economic Empowerment through National Identity
Mobile Identity (mID)
Digital Driver’s License on the Mobile Phone
National Identity Schemes
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries to Spearhead Growth and Replace the
Hitherto Dominant US and European Markets
Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADT LLC (USA)
Allegion plc (Ireland)
ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)
HID Global Corporation (USA)
Axis Communications AB (Sweden)
BIO-key, International, Inc. (USA)
Bosch Security Systems (Germany)
Crossmatch Technologies, Inc. (USA)
DoorKing, Inc. (USA)
dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)
Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)
Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
Gunnebo AB (Sweden)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
IDenticard Systems (USA)
Identiv Inc. (USA)
ISONAS (USA)
Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
Kisi, Inc. (USA)
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (USA)
NEC Corporation of America, Inc. (USA)
Nortek Security and Control LLC (USA)
Oberthur Technologies SA (France)
IDEMIA (France)
Pelco, Inc. (USA)
SecuGen Corporation (USA)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
STANLEY Security (UK)
The Chamberlain Group, Inc. (USA)
UTC Climate, Controls & Security (USA)
Vanderbilt Industries (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
EACS’ Grand Convergence Supported by Game Changing Trends and
Technologies Drive Strong Market Growth
Widespread Adoption of Smart Mobile Devices Enabling Anytime,
Anywhere Access Control Drive Market Penetration
Smartphones Revolutionize Access Control Technology
Growing Popularity of Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced
Protection Drives Healthy Demand for Card-Based EACS
Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards
Remote Login Made Secure by Smart Card Based EACS
Demand for Multi-Application Smart Cards Gain Momentum
Multiple Applications of Smart Cards Summarized
Biometrics: The Critically Important Authentication Technology
Fast Replace the Vulnerable Traditional Access Control
Approaches
Benefits
Market Drivers in a Nutshell
Market Inhibitors
Biometrics: The Dominant Electronic Access Control Technology
Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take
Over Fingerprint Biometrics
Law Enforcement Agencies to Invest Significantly in Biometrics
Implementations
Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities
Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Biometrics Technology
Ubiquitous Access Control Cards to Stay Relevant Despite Rise
of Biometrics
Massive Installed Base
Non-Requirement of Higher Security
Cards Work Every Time
Simple Measures to Improve Card Security
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
Smart Homes to Drive Demand for Biometric Solutions
Growing Trend towards Affordable & Efficient Access Control
Solutions Boost Adoption of Cloud Based ACaaS
Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): A Plug and Play
Environment for Access Control Deployments
Cloud Services to Drive Mobility for Audio & Video Authentication
Rising Need for Identification and Authentication Drive Demand
in the Commercial & Enterprise Sector
Globalization & Workforce Decentralization Boost EACS Demand
Stringent Data Protection Laws Benefit Prospects in the
Enterprise Sector
Biometrics Identify Potential Opportunities in the Retail Segment
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment
Banking and Financial Services Sector: Most Promising End-use
Market for EACS
Biometric Payment Cards Provide Additional Security
Expanding Social Network Footprint Opens Opportunities
EACS: A Mandatory Requirement for the Industrial Sector
Hand Geometry Biometrics for Harsh Working Environments
Behavioral EACS Technologies Gain Prominence
Rising Penetration of EACS Solutions in Airport Security
Promote Market Expansion
Immigration Control & Travel Document Verification
EACS Deployments Gain Traction in the Hospitality Sector
Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Technology in
Hospitality Facilities
Hospitality Sector Offers Significant Growth Opportunities for
Biometrics-based EACS
Increasing Deployments of EACS in the Education Sector Lends
Traction to Market Growth
Smart Card EACS Gaining Traction in Educational Facilities
Healthcare Establishments Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
for EACS
Contactless Access
Smart Cards and Readers
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright
Prospects for the EACS Market
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population Benefits Market
Demand
Global Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
