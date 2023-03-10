For immediate release
10 March 2023
Serabi Gold Plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Directorate Change
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that Mr Aquiles Alegria, who has served as a Director of Serabi since July 2014, is standing down from the Board with immediate effect.
Michael Lynch-Bell, Chairman of Serabi commented:
“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Aquiles for his contribution to Serabi over the past nine years and in particular the knowledge and support he has provided to our exploration teams. I am pleased that he will continue to be available to support the Company, and we wish Aquiles the very best for the future.”
Enquiries:
|Serabi Gold plc
|Michael Hodgson
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Chief Executive
|Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
|Clive Line
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Finance Director
|Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
|Email: contact@serabigold.com
|Website: www.serabigold.com
|Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
|Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
|Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker
|Ross Allister /
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
|Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker
|Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield
|Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
|Camarco
Financial PR
|Gordon Poole / Emily Hall
|Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
A copy of this announcement is available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.
See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold
ENDS