Healthy Snacks Market Size & Share to Surpass $122.4 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthy Snacks Market is valued at $ 84.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $ 122.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Healthy Snacks Market Overview

The healthy snacks market is a rapidly growing segment of the global snack industry. Consumers are increasingly looking for snacks that are not only tasty but also good for their health. This trend is being driven by several factors, including growing awareness of the health risks associated with unhealthy eating habits, rising disposable incomes, and an increasing focus on wellness and healthy lifestyles.

The healthy snacks market includes a wide range of products, including nuts and seeds, dried fruits, vegetable and fruit chips, protein bars, yogurt, and smoothies. These snacks are often marketed as low in calories, high in protein, and free from artificial additives.

The healthy snacks market is expected to continue to grow at a strong pace in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising disposable incomes, and the growing availability and variety of healthy snack options.

Market Dynamics

The healthy snacks market is influenced by various dynamics that impact its growth, development, and trends. Some of the key dynamics that shape the market include:

Health and Wellness Trends: The increasing focus on health and wellness has been a major driving force behind the growth of the healthy snacks market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health risks associated with unhealthy eating habits and are looking for healthier snack options that can help them maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Rising Disposable Incomes: As incomes rise, consumers are willing to pay more for healthier snack options. This has led to an increase in demand for premium and organic healthy snack products.

Changing Consumer Preferences: Consumer preferences and tastes are constantly evolving, leading to a demand for new and innovative snack products that are healthy, convenient, and tasty.

Innovation in Product Development: Manufacturers are constantly innovating to create new healthy snack products that meet the changing demands of consumers. The introduction of new flavors, ingredients, and packaging formats is driving growth in the market.

Retail Channels: The healthy snacks market is highly dependent on retail channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers. The increasing penetration of organized retail channels is driving growth in the market.

Regulatory Environment: The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in shaping the healthy snacks market. Regulations related to food safety, labeling, and ingredients can impact the development and marketing of healthy snack products.

Competitive Landscape: The healthy snacks market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players competing for market share. The competitive landscape is constantly evolving as new players enter the market and existing players introduce new products and expand their distribution networks.

Top Players in the Global Healthy Snacks Market

Nestle

The Kellogg Company

Unilever

Danone

PepsiCo

Mondel Äz International

Hormel Foods Corporation

Dole Packaged Foods LLC.

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Select Harvests

B&G Foods

Monsoon Harvest

Top Trends in Global Healthy Snacks Market

Plant-Based Snacks: Plant-based snacks, such as veggie chips, roasted chickpeas, and fruit and nut bars, are becoming increasingly popular among consumers who are looking for healthy and sustainable snack options.

High-Protein Snacks: High-protein snacks, such as protein bars, nuts, and seeds, are gaining popularity among consumers who are looking for snacks that can help them meet their daily protein requirements.

Gluten-Free Snacks: The demand for gluten-free snacks is growing, driven by consumers with celiac disease or gluten intolerance, as well as those who are looking for healthier snack options.

Functional Snacks: Functional snacks, such as probiotic yogurts, energy bars, and antioxidant-rich fruit snacks, are gaining popularity as consumers look for snacks that offer health benefits beyond just providing sustenance.

Snacks with Reduced Sugar Content: Consumers are becoming more aware of the negative health effects of consuming excessive sugar and are looking for snacks with reduced sugar content. This has led to an increase in demand for natural sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup, and stevia.

Innovative Packaging: Innovative packaging, such as resealable bags, single-serve portions, and eco-friendly packaging, is gaining popularity among consumers who are looking for convenience and sustainability.

Online Sales: The rise of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to purchase healthy snacks from the comfort of their homes. This trend is expected to continue, with online sales expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Top Report Findings

The global healthy snacks market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.3% from 2021 to 2028, driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising disposable incomes, and the growing availability and variety of healthy snack options.

North America is the largest market for healthy snacks, accounting for around 35% of the global market share. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years, driven by a high level of health consciousness and a growing demand for convenience foods.

The plant-based snacks segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer demand for sustainable and healthy snack options.

The online sales channel is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the growing popularity of e-commerce and the convenience it offers to consumers.

The growing demand for organic and natural ingredients is expected to drive innovation in the healthy snacks market, with manufacturers introducing new products that are free from artificial additives and preservatives.

Regulatory developments, such as changes in food labeling laws, can impact the development and marketing of healthy snack products, leading to a need for manufacturers to stay updated on regulatory changes.

Global Healthy Snacks Market Segmentation

By Product

Frozen & Refrigerated

Fruit

Bakery

Savory

Confectionery

Dairy

Others





By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Analysis

The global healthy snacks market can be segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America: North America is the largest market for healthy snacks, accounting for around 35% of the global market share. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years, driven by a high level of health consciousness and a growing demand for convenience foods.

Europe: Europe is another major market for healthy snacks, driven by increasing awareness of health and wellness, growing demand for convenience foods, and a shift towards sustainable and organic snack products.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing awareness of health and wellness.

Latin America: The Latin American market for healthy snacks is also expected to grow, driven by increasing health consciousness and a growing demand for convenient and healthy snack options.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa region is expected to witness moderate growth, driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing awareness of health and wellness.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 84.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 122.4 Billion CAGR 6.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Nestle, The Kellogg Company, Unilever, Danone, PepsiCo, Mondel Äz International, Hormel Foods Corporation, Dole Packaged Foods LLC., Del Monte Foods Inc., Select Harvests, B&G Foods, Monsoon Harvest Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the current market trends and drivers for healthy snacks, and what factors are likely to shape the market in the future?

What is the size of the global healthy snacks market, and what is its expected growth rate over the next few years?

What are the key market segments for healthy snacks, and which segments are likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?

What are the major distribution channels for healthy snacks, and which channels are likely to witness the highest growth in the coming years?

What are the major geographic regions for healthy snacks, and which regions are likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?

Who are the major players in the global healthy snacks market, and what are their market shares, key strategies, and competitive strengths?

What are the major challenges and opportunities facing the global healthy snacks market, and how can stakeholders overcome these challenges and capitalize on these opportunities?





