With 8.1% CAGR, Air Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 41.16 billion by 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Air Treatment Market.

The global air treatment market size is projected to reach USD 41.16 billion by 2029 from USD 20.42 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2029. Air treatment is type of process used in ventilation, hot air heating, air conditioning for residential, public, industrial and other application. Air treatment comprises of cleaning the harmful admixtures, dust, odor, bacteria, heating, cooling, humidifying, drying and mixing oxygen. This process is carried out to purify the air and make it safe for employees. Increasing demand from various end-use sectors shall drive the market growth.

Increasing demand of air treatment process from multiple end-use sector shall fuel market growth. Additionally, the stringent regulation imposed by government regarding the treatment of industrial effluents is expected to boost the demand for air treatment. Growing industrialization is one of the significant factor contributing in market growth

Air Treatment Industry Developments

In September 2019, Samsung announced the launch and worldwide availability of air purifiers. The new purifiers have modern aesthetics with innovative technology.

In January 2019, Panasonic, manufacturer of air conditioning and purifying systems introduced radical air purification technology under the brand name NanoeX, at the AHR Expo 2019.

Get a Full PDF Sample Copy of the Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, and Chart)

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5626/air-treatment-market/#request-a-sample

Key Insights

New Advancements in Production Technologies

Key Trends in the Air Treatment Market

New Product Launches, Expansions, Key Players

Ranking of Key Players in the Market

Air Treatment Market Analysis and Insights:

Exactitude Consultancy Market Research report on air treatment provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Air treatment is broadly used in ventilation, hot-air heating and air-conditioning systems for industrial and public buildings and also apartment houses, farm buildings and installations, means of transportation and spacecraft. Air treatment comprises the cleaning the harmful gaseous admixtures, odors, air of dust, and bacteria, heating, cooling, humidifying, and drying the air and adding oxygen and scented substances.

Air treatment is gaining popularity and demand in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial, and residential. The strict regulations governing emissions and treatment of industrial effluents are the main factors driving the growth rate of the air treatment market during the forecast period. The need for achieving high efficiency with mechanical equipment and factory processes is also contributing to the growth of the air treatment market. Additionally, factors such as increasing air pollution levels, industrialization and urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution on human health are positively impacting the air treatment market from 2023 to 2029.

Moreover, rising pollution levels and prevalence of airborne diseases have raised awareness among consumers, thereby increasing product demand and fueling market growth. The increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of contaminated air and the prevalence of allergic respiratory disorders are major drivers of the air treatment market's growth. However, the rapid increase in demand for electric vehicles and emerging alternative and renewable energy sources may act as limitations for the growth of air treatment during the forecasted period. Furthermore, the availability of gray market air treatment products also has the potential to challenge the market's growth during the aforementioned period.

Likewise, the high rate of industrialization in emerging nations as well as the growing demand for air treatment during semiconductors and electronics manufacturing will further cater ample new opportunities that will lead to the growth of the air treatment industry in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This report on the air treatment market includes a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, trade regulations, import-export trends, production trends, value chain optimization, market share, and the impact of domestic and localized market players. The report also identifies emerging revenue pockets and changes in market regulations, and provides strategic growth analysis, market size estimates, category market growth trends, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. For more information on the air treatment market, interested parties can contact Exactitude Consultancy Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Their team of experts can provide valuable insights to help you make informed decisions and achieve your market growth objectives.

Report Attribute Details Air Treatment Market size value in 2022 USD 20.42 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 41.16 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Product; Application; End User; Technology and By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; Italy; U.K.; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Honeywell, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson Company, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Mann+Hummel, Camfi, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oy, 3M, Atlas Copco, Cummins. Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.





Request Free sample pages to learn more about this Air Treatment Market report.

Companies Covered in Air Treatment Market Report:

Honeywell

Freudenberg Group

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Mann+Hummel

Camfi

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oy

3M

Atlas Copco

Cummins.

Report Benefits

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Air Treatment Market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of Air Treatment Market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track sales in the global and country-specific Market.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Browse Full Premium Report | Air Treatment Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5626/air-treatment-market/#report-outlook

Global Air Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Air treatment market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into dust collectors, fume/smoke collectors, engine exhaust systems, mist eliminators, fire and emergency exhaust systems and others.

The technology segment of the air treatment is segmented into HEPA filters, electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, UV filters, ionic filters and conventional filters.

On the basis of application, the air treatment market is segmented into exhaust air and compressed air. Exhaust air is further segmented into volatile organic compounds, carbon mono oxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, particulate matter and lead.

On the basis of end user, the air treatment market is segmented into manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas, power generation, pulp & paper, commercial and residential.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Mist Eliminators

Dust Collectors

Fire and Emergency Exhaust System

By Application

Compressed Air

Exhaust Air

By Technology

Activated Carbon

HEPA Filters

Electrostatic Precipitators

LONIC Filters

UV Filters

Conventional Filters

By End User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

How big is the Air Treatment Market?

What is the Air Treatment Market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest Market share?

Who are the key players in the Air Treatment Market?

What are the factors driving the Air Treatment Industry?

Discover more research Reports:

Automatic Stacking Crane Market Type (Single-Column, Double-Column), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, E-Commerce & Wholesale, Pharmaceuticals), and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029 - Get more information on this report: Request Sample Pages

Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market by Product (Automatic Ball Tube Cleaning System, Automatic Brush Tube Cleaning System) Application (Boiler, Chiller, Cooling Towers) End User (Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Commercial Space, Hospitality) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029 - Get more information on this report: Request Sample Pages

Bakery Equipment Market by Product Type (Ovens & Proofers, Mixers, Sheeters & Molders, and Others) and Application (Bread, Cakes & Pastries, Cookies & Biscuits, Pizza Crusts, and Others) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029 - Get more information on this report: Request Sample Pages

Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type (Brewery, Filtration, Carbonation, Sugar Dissolvers, Blenders & Mixers and Heat Exchangers), Beverage Type (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic and Dairy) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029 - Get more information on this report: Request Sample Pages

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.