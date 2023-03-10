Warfarin Market 2023-2029 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Pune, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warfarin market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Warfarin market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

Warfarin is a kind of coumarin anticoagulant, which has the effect of anti-vitamin K in the body. It can inhibit the synthesis of coagulation factors Ⅱ, Ⅶ, Ⅸ and Ⅹ involved in vitamin K in the liver. There is no resistance to the existing coagulation factors Ⅱ, Ⅶ, Ⅸ, Ⅹ in the blood. Therefore, it cannot be used as an in vitro anticoagulant. In vivo anticoagulation must be effective only after the active coagulation factors are consumed. Warfarin market finds that the global Warfarin market reached a value of USD 540.21 million in 2022. It’s expected that the market will achieve USD 566.73 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

From 2022-2027, North America is estimated to witness robust growth prospects



Key players in the global market include: -

Upsher-Smith Laboratories (Sawai Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd)

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Ipca Laboratories

Sine Pharma (Shanghai Pharma)

Cipla

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Laboratories

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Orion Corporation Orion Pharma

TEVA

Zydus Cadila

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is one of the major players operating in the Warfarin market, holding a share of 21.86% in 2020.



Strength -

The main indication for warfarin is to prevent and treat venous thromboembolism and its expansion, such as pulmonary embolism. Warfarin can also be used to prevent non-rheumatic atrial fibrillation and risk factors, especially previous thromboembolism (transient ischemic attack or ischemic stroke), diabetes and hypertension.



Opportunity -

One of the most common indications for anticoagulation is to reduce the risk of stroke associated with non-rheumatic atrial fibrillation, especially in the elderly. The prevalence of atrial fibrillation approximately doubles with age. A large number of stroke patients are diagnosed with non-rheumatic atrial fibrillation. As the population ages, stroke prevention of atrial fibrillation will continue to be an important management issue.



Threat -

Warfarin is contraindicated during pregnancy (especially during organ formation) (6-12 weeks). Due to the immature liver of the fetus, there is still a risk of fetal bleeding throughout the pregnancy. In Australia, warfarin is usually not taken at any stage of pregnancy.

Segmentation by Types: -

1mg/Tablet

2.5mg/Tablet

3mg/Tablet

5mg/Tablet

Others

2.5mg/Tablet segment accounted for the largest share of market in 2021.

Segmentation by Applications: -

Mechanical Heart Valves (MHV) Replacement

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Others

The market's largest segment by application is the segment Mechanical Heart Valves (MHV) Replacement, with a market share of 33.97% in 2021.



COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Warfarin market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

