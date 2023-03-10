Dental Composites Market to Gain Value of US$ 59.3 Mn by 2031; Globally Universal Composite Segment Held Over 47% Market Share: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Dental Composites Market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 59.3 Mn by the end of 2031, as per an outlook by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Universal composite, bulk fill composite, and flowable composite are some of the important composite types in the global dental composite market. Of them, the major dental composites market share is held by the universal composite category segment. Moreover, the segments are anticipated to maintain their domination in the global dental composites market during the forecast period owing to various advantages universal composites offer including an ability to provide a high level of efficiency in dental procedures by minimizing the chair time required to complete dental procedures including a filling or bridge.

The limited accessibility to dental services or oral health care is leading to the rising prevalence of oral health issues, which in turn, is creating profitable prospects in the market. The cases of dental caries are being increasing in recent years across many developed and developing nations. Moreover, the demand for resin-based composites is being risen in the global healthcare industry owing to the increase in the cases of dental diseases. These factors are creating prominent opportunities in the global market for dental composite.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights (Use Corporate Mail Id for Quick Response):

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74366

Dental Composites Market: Key Findings

The increase in urbanization and changing living conditions of people from middle and low income nations globally has resulted into surge in the incidences of oral health issues in the recent years across these nations. Moreover, a rise in the cases oral diseases is also ascribed to insufficient exposure to fluoride through the water supply as well as varied oral hygiene products including toothpaste. Such factors, in turn, are expected to help in the expansion of the dental composites market size during the forecast period, note researchers at TMR.

Due to increased accessibility to different food products with high sugar content and improved disposable income of people across many emerging economies, there has been a remarkable increase in the cases of oral health issues globally. This factor is resulting into significant business opportunities in the dental composites market.

Owing to rising investments of food companies on the marketing of their high-sugar food products and beverages, there has been a surge in the sales of such products. Moreover, the consumption of tobacco and alcohol is being increasing among people from many developing nations. Such factors are resulting into increase in the cases of oral health issues and other non-communicable disorders globally, which in turn, is anticipated to create notable business prospects for dental composite market manufacturers, note analysts of a TMR study.



Dental Composites Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in cases of dental caries is expected to create business opportunities in the global market

Increase in government initiatives in order to advance the dental health is fuelling the demand for dental composites

Buy this Premium Research Report (180 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74366<ype=S

Dental Composites Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Europe is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to factors such as the existence of leading market players, increase in the number of dental hospital visits, and rise in the cases of dental cavities among the regional populace

is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to factors such as the existence of leading market players, increase in the number of dental hospital visits, and rise in the cases of dental cavities among the regional populace The dental composites market in North America is prognosticated to show significant business prospects in the near future owing to the presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure and surge in the regional older population

Dental Composites Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

COLTENE Group

BISCO, Inc.

Kerr Corporation (Envista)

DMG America

SDI Limited

3M

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Tokuyama Dental America Inc.

Zest Dental Solutions

VOCO GmbH

Budget constraints? Contact us for special Pricing at URL:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=74366

Dental Composites Market Segmentation

By Composite Type

Bulk Fill Composite

Universal Composite

Flowable Composite

Others



By Application

Dental Fillings

Dental Crowns

Dental Bridges

Others

By End-user

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com