Global E-sports Market Trends & Forecast Report 2021-2022 & 2023-2027 Featuring Major Players - Amazon, CJ Corp., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp. and Tencent Holdings

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esports: Global Market Trends & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021 and 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

The scope of this report is broad and covers the global markets for e-sports, which is organized globally to generate various types of revenue streams, ranging from media rights to sponsorships to tickets and merchandise. In this report, the e-sports market is segmented based on revenue streams, streaming type and region.

E-sports has become a lucrative industry in recent years, generating millions of dollars in revenue. It has turned online gaming into a spectator sport. This popularity has allowed it to function like other professional sports leagues: operators pay players in exchange for their participation; operators are paid by distributors in exchange for the rights to broadcast the game and by the public in exchange for viewer access. Also, like other sports and industries, e-sports are popular with advertisers and merchandisers with games.



The e-sports trend has become so widespread in recent years that games can often be viewed at an organized arena event. Thus, e-sports have the potential to become an even more influential brand platform than traditional sports. During the broadcast, streamers are willing to wear, consume and promote the sponsor's products.

E-sports fans can, however, achieve a level of intimacy with their favorite players and teams that traditional sports can't match with live chat, contests and exclusive materials. As a fully digital sport, e-sports have attracted the attention of an increasing number of media companies, which have increased their coverage of e-sports tournaments.

For instance, Turner Broadcasting System, WME/IMG and ESPN have begun broadcasting e-sports and covering more e-sports tournaments. The increasing media coverage of e-sports tournaments is expected to increase viewership and thus propel the esports industry forward in the coming years.



The global gaming industry is rapidly changing with technological advancements, new business models and greater regulation. Over the past decade, the market for e-sports or competitive gaming (as it is also known) has also grown across the world. The e-sports audience size has increased yearly from 2019 to 2021. The most popular e-sports games include League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), Mobile legends: Bang Bang, Dota 2, PUBG mobile, Overwatch and Hearthstone, among others.



Some of the major factors driving growth of e-sports market include steady rise in the number of gamers, increased innovation in game design, increased interest in e-sports, the advancement of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and future turning towards the Metaverse. Nevertheless, e-sports market growth is being hampered by legal frameworks and game addiction regulations.



In this report, the global e-sports market is segmented based on gaming genre into the following categories: player vs player (PvP), multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), real-time strategy (RTS), firstperson shooter (FPS) and fantasy sports. Games in the first-person shooter (FPS) segment such as Doom Eternal, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Valorant, Escape from Tarkov, CS: GO and others are the most popular as they test the reflexes, reaction speed and hand-eye coordination of players. The next most popular genre is multiplayer online battle arena, as they are effective in promoting having fun, being comfortable and enjoying time with friends and family while playing in a competitive game.

The report also offers insights on drivers, challenges and opportunities facing the e-sports market. These insights were gathered through primary and secondary research. Strategies adopted by companies in the e-sports market are provided so readers can analyze ongoing trends in the market. COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the start of 2020.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown it created. With people relying more on technology to pass the time during the period of social distance restrictions, demand for e-sports increased. It is expected that this demand will continue to increase in the forecast period.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for e-sports. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for e-sports, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the e-sports market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the e-sports industry globally.

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Amazon, CJ Corp., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 112 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Activision Blizzard

Amazon

Allied Esports Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Capcom Co. Ltd.

Cj Corp.

Contagious Gaming Inc.

Douyu

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Faceit

Gfinity plc

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc.

Hi-Rez Studios

Huya

Konami Holdings Corp.

Kuuhubb Inc.

Mad Catz Interactive Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Modern Times Group

Plug in Digital

Sega

Sony Corp.

Square Enix Co. Ltd.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent

The Stars Group Inc.

Turner Broadcasting System

Ubisoft Entertainment Sa

Valve Corp.

Versus Systems Inc.

Zynga Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Information Sources

1.3 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.4 What's New in this Update?

1.5 Intended Audience

1.6 Scope of Report

1.7 Methodology

1.8 Geographic Breakdown

1.9 Analyst's Credentials

1.10 Custom Research

1.11 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 History of E-sports

3.3 Value Chain Analysis of E-sports Market

3.4 Standards and Regulations

3.5 Technology Analysis

3.6 Assessment of the Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Popularity of Video Games

4.2.2 Future of Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

4.2.3 Increasing Popularity of Live Streaming

4.2.4 Increase in Demand for Mobile Gaming

4.2.5 Rising Adoption of E-sports Platforms

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Opportunities for Collaboration Among Different Nations

4.3.2 Opportunities from Regions Such as North America

4.3.3 Educational and Social Opportunities

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 Prevalence of Betting Frauds and Match-Fixing Threats

4.4.2 Sedentary Behavior, Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease

4.4.3 Eye Fatigue and Sleep Deprivation

4.4.4 Lack of Standardization

4.4.5 Problems With Legal Regulations

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Revenue Stream

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Media Rights

5.3 Advertising

5.4 Tickets and Merchandise

5.5 Sponsorships

5.6 Publisher Fees

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Streaming Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Live

6.3 On-Demand

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Gaming Genre

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Player Vs. Player (Pvp)

7.3 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (Moba)

7.4 Real-Time Strategy (Rts)

7.5 First-Person Shooter (Fps)

7.6 Fantasy Sports

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North American Market for E-sports

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 European Market for E-sports

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market for E-sports

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Row Market for E-sports

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

9.1 Global E-sports Patents by Applicant Company

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Recent Developments

10.2 Most Popular E-sports Games

10.3 Market Landscape and Participants

10.4 Target Audience Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nc4aut

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment