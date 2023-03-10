Sales of Texture Paints Is Forecasted To Top With A CAGR Value of 8.9% By 2033; Amid Rising Demand for Environment-friendly Coatings

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of texture paints positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: A substantial increase in the count of residential, as well as non-residential buildings, is bolstering the demand for attractive interiors, where the use of texture paints has gained prominence. The valuation of the global texture paints market is estimated at US$ 16.7 billion in 2023. The global market is forecasted to reach US$ 39.2 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.9% over the decade.

Texture paints are coarse grain and heavy consistency paints that consist of sand and gypsum with a water-thinned binder. They are utilized for creating a rough patterned effect on the walls. The growing use of texture paints in both non-residential and residential applications is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for manufacturers over the coming years.

The paint industry is evolving constantly, intending to deliver functional and higher aesthetic value. Texture paints refer to the textured appearance and feel on the interior walls of a structure for a stylish look. They contain resins and additives to protect the texture even when the paint dries, which makes them different from normal paints.

Download a Free Sample Copy of the Texture Paints Market Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8421

Growing demand for texture paints from numerous end-use industries, including building and construction, is driving growth opportunities in the target market. Increasing requirement for painting as well as repainting residential structures is bolstering the sales of texture paints. Improved standard of living, increasing home ownership, and rising per capita income are some additional factors that are contributing to market revenue growth.

However, the high price of texture paints compared to conventional paints is projected to limit their adoption to some extent. More time is required for the application of texture paints compared to traditional paints, which may adversely impact the sales of texture paints. A noticeable expansion of the building and construction market across developing countries, including India and others can provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the target market in the coming 10 years.

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global market owing to the rising demand for texture paints from the residential and commercial sectors. Rising sales of texture paints are also attributed to the constant increase in infrastructural projects along with growing per capita income in Asia Pacific.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global texture paints market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 39.2 billion by the end of 2033.

Global demand for texture paints is set to increase at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period ending 2033.

Sales of texture paints are estimated US$ 16.7 billion for 2023.

Demand for texture paints is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033 in Canada.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to hold more than 46% of the total global market share by the end of 2033.

The residential segment held more than 46% market share in 2022.

Water-based texture paints accounted for 55.5% of global market revenue in 2022.



For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=8421

Key Market Players

Distributors of texture paints are strengthening their supply chain management system to match consumers’ requirements and extend their reach around the world. Increased expenditure by manufacturers ensures the delivery of quality products and helps in maintaining product standards.

For instance :

Tnemec Cp. Inc., in October 2019, acquired Textured Coatings of America, Inc.’s assets. The acquisition strengthened the position of Tnemec as a global leader and provided assistance to meet consumer requirements.



Prominent Players

Andura Coatings

The ValsPar Corporation

Spectra Texture Wall Coating Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Jotun A/S

Crown Paints Limited

Berger Paints India Limited

Segmentation of Texture Paints Industry Research

By Type : Smooth Texture Sand Texture Orange Peel Texture Popcorn Texture Others

By Technology : Water-based Solvent-based Others

By End Use : Residential Commercial

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





To Expand Your Horizons Get Full Access of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8421

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global texture paints market for the period of 2023 to 2033. The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (smooth texture, sand texture, orange peel texture, popcorn texture, others), technology (water-based, solvent-based, others), and end use (residential, commercial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What is the projected valuation of the texture paints in 2023?

At what rate will the global texture paints market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the texture paints Industry?

Which region is expected to lead in the global texture paints market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the texture paints market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the texture paints market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Coating Materials for Energy Sector Market: Coating Materials For Energy Sector Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Dry Film Lubricant Coating, EFP Coating), By Technology (HVOF Coatings, Flame Spray Coatings, Electric Arc Coatings), By End Use, By Region - Global Review 2021 To 2031

Coating Solvent Market: Coating Solvent Market Analysis Report By Product Type (Crude based, Bio Based), By Source (Xylene and Toluene, Acetone, Ethylene Dichloride, Alcohols, Chloroethane, Ethyl Acetate), By Region - Global Insights 2022 to 2032

Coating Binders Market: Coating Binders Market Analysis Report By Product Type (Alkyds, Acrylics, Epoxy, Polyesters), By Nature (Synthetic, Natural), By Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Based, Powder Coating), By Application (Architectural, Automotive Coating), By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Coating Pigments Market: Coating Pigments Market Analysis Report By Composition Type (Extenders/Fillers, Titanium Dioxide (TiO2), Color Pigments), By Product Type (Inorganic, Organic), By End-Use Industry, By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

Coating Additives Market: Coating Additives Market By Product (Acrylic Based, Urethane, Metallic), By Function (Dispersants, Foam Control, Wetting Agents), By Formulation (Waterborne Coating, Powder Coating, UV Cure), By Application (Architectural, Wood Coating)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak

Email: yash@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com