Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market Report 2023: A $14.06 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Key Players - Eli Lilly and Co, GSK, Bayer, J&J, Teva, AbbVie, Novartis, Merck, Pfizer, & Boehringer Ingelheim

The global Acute Migraine Drugs market worth is estimated to be valued at $14.06 billion by 2028 from $8.40 billion in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2023 and 2028

The rising prevalence of migraine among the working population, as well as increasing healthcare expenditure, are driving up demand for acute migraine medications.



Triptans are widely used migraine medications because they are selective serotonin receptor agonists. They work by increasing serotonin levels in the brain, which reduces inflammation and constricts blood vessels, thereby ending the headache or migraine.

Triptans account for approximately 46% of the overall market share by drug type segment in 2021. For Mild pain treatment of Migraine, over-the-counter medications such as Naproxen, Ibuprofen, Aspirin, Acetaminophen, Pseudoephedrine, or phenylephrine are widely utilized.



With patients' suffering from migraine and the limitations of triptan, there are significant opportunities in the treatment of acute migraine. In this scenario, there are a number of novel therapeutic options that include Ubrelvy, Reyvow and Nurtec ODT.

However, one of the treatments making huge inroads is Impel's Trudhesa, which is a self-administered drug device for the intranasal delivery of DHE. Trudhesa was approved by the FDA in September 2021.



Women account for about three-quarters of all migraine cases. Women aged 20 to 45 are the most prone to suffer from migraines. Moreover, hormonal variations in women may be a migraine trigger, and menstrual migraines affect around 60% of female migraineurs.

The Americas accounted for a major share of the market in terms of value in 2021 and the region is expected to keep retaining the largest share of the overall sales of acute migraine drugs.

The companies profiled in the report include, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK plc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Novartis, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

