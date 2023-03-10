Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Review of the Best Selling Pharmaceutical Drugs in 2021: 2023 Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the pharmaceutical drugs market and its competitive landscape through 2021

Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, and company profiles are discussed in detail. The report also examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players, and it features market share analysis and rankings in the market.

It includes a regulatory landscape analysis that focuses on recent regulations in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

Report Includes

An overview of the best-selling pharmaceutical drugs in 2021

Revenue forecast of the top 50 pharmaceutical drugs and assessment of their regulatory landscape

Description of the pharmaceutical drugs applications and information on pharmaceutical drugs patents

Detailed company profiles of the top 50 pharmaceutical drugs

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 Scope of Report

1.4 Methodology

1.4.1 Primary Data and Information Gathering

1.4.2 Secondary Data and Information Gathering

1.4.3 Market Revenue Forecasts

1.5 Analyst's Credentials

1.6 Custom Research

1.7 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Global Pharmaceutical Drug Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Strategies of Major Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufacturers

2.2.1 Distribution Network

2.2.2 Trends

2.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2.4 Recommendations

2.3 Key Developments of the Major Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufacturers

2.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.3.2 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Expansions, Divestments, and Investments

2.3.3 New Product Launches and Approvals

2.4 Long-Term Outlook

Chapter 3 Regulatory Structure: Pharmaceutical Drug Market

3.1 Regulatory Background

3.2 Regulatory Systems for Biopharmaceuticals by Region

3.2.1 U.S.

3.2.2 Europe

3.2.3 Japan

3.3 Regulatory Systems for Pharmaceuticals by Region

3.3.1 U.S.

3.3.2 Japan

3.3.3 India

3.3.4 Brazil

3.4 Regulations for Vaccines

3.4.1 Current Regulatory Issues for Vaccines

3.4.2 Moderna Vaccine Regulation in the U.K.

3.5 Key Regulatory Updates 2021

3.5.1 Pharmaceuticals

3.5.2 Medical Devices

3.6 Code of Federal Regulations (Cfr)

3.7 Good Manufacturing Practice (Gmp) Compliance

3.8 Establishment Registration

3.9 Drug Registration and Listing

3.10 Local Agent Requirements

3.10.1 Responsibilities of the U.S. Agent

Chapter 4 Pricing and Reimbursement: Pharmaceuticals and Biologics

4.1 Pricing and Reimbursement Background

4.2 Pricing and Reimbursement of Pharmaceuticals and Biologics by Region

4.2.1 U.S.

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Japan

4.3 Pricing and Reimbursement Challenges for Pharmaceuticals

4.3.1 Patented Medicines Price

4.3.2 Prices of Older Drugs

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Abbott

Abbvie Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Aurobindo Pharma

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Csl Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo International plc

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Grifols S.A.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Incyte

Ipsen Pharma

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Mallinckrodt plc

A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite S.R.L.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Moderna Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche)

Sanofi

Servier Laboratories

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding

Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. (Sinopharm)

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ucb S.A.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Zydus Cadila

