Digital Holography Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Demand for Digital Holography for Medical Applications Drives Growth

The global digital holography market was valued at $5,035.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $23,144.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Key factors propelling the growth of the digital holography market include the increase in the demand for multidimensional information sensing, including 3D space, state of polarisation, refractive index, and lightwaves, including coherent anti-stroke (CARS), Raman scattering, and second harmonic generation (SHG), among others, for its applications across various industries.

By utilising the ability of holography to capture multidimensional images and light waves with single-shot exposure of the monochrome sensor, this eventually has led to the development of the. These factors are further driving the digital holography market at a significant pace.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. Rise in invincible qualities of digital holography is the addition to 3D holographic imaging for holographic displays because it offers audiences of any size highly realistic images with a wide angle and motion parallax that is ensured both vertically and horizontally with a focus on depth.



The insufficient space on scene-based displays, along with recent developments in screenless display technologies like Visual Image Display, Retinal Display, and Synaptic Interface, gives rise to an opportunity to further exploit the holographic display's capacity to display 3D images with enhanced attention to depth.

Thus, these factors are expected to gain high traction, thereby providing growth opportunities for digital holography in the coming years.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in Demand for Digital Holography for Medical Applications

Higher Adoption Rate of Holographic Displays for Advertising and Events.

Restraints

High Cost Associated With Digital Holography Products.

Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Holographic Displays in Automotive Sector

Key Market Insights

By type, the software segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. However, the software segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

The digital holographic display segment generated the largest share in 2021.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for largest revenue in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12,398.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.62%.

