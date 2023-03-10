Companion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023: Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine Remains a Major Market Driver

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Companion Diagnostics Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Companion Diagnostics estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Assay kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Companion Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Abbott Molecular

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Cepheid

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Foundation Medicine Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Merck & Co. Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Companion Diagnostics: An Introductory Prelude

Quashing the One-Size-Fits-All Approach, CDx Wield Great Promise for Streamlined Drug Discovery & Development

Broader Scope and Applications Rev Up Growth Opportunities

Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Market Witnesses Fast Paced Growth in Developing Regions

Northbound Trajectory in R&D Spending Creates Conducive Environment

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Funding Pattern

Companion Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine Remains a Major Market Driver

Emphasis on Improving Targeted Therapies with CDx Tests Steers Momentum

Herceptin Lays the Road for Companion Diagnostics

Oncology - Dominant Therapy Area for CDx

Rising Incidence of Cancer Propels the Need for CDx Tests

Technology Advancements to Widen CDx Use Case

PCR: Dominant Technology Type for CDx Testing

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Gains Widespread Traction in CDx Testing

Significant Role of Biomarkers in Companion Diagnostics

Critical Healthcare Needs of Aging Population Underpin CDx Sales

Regulatory Scenario Favors CDx Market

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Growth of CDx Market

