Distribution Transformers Global Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distribution Transformers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Distribution Transformers Market to Reach $27.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Distribution Transformers estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Oil Filled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$23.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Distribution Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|211
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$17.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$23.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Distribution Transformers: Meeting the Distribution Needs of the Evolving Electric Power Industry
- Recent Market Activity
- Deregulation and Its Impact on Power Sector: An Insight
- Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends
- Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power Production Drives the Need for Efficient Power Distribution
- T&D Technology Evolves over the Years to Suffice Surging Demand
- Global Market Outlook
- Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
- Distribution Transformers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth
- Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
- Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison
- Smart Transformers for Effective Power Loss Management
- Smart Distribution Transformers: Vital to Asset Monitoring
- Spiraling Smart Grid Technologies Spend: An Important Opportunity Indicator for Smart Transformers
- Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids
- Major Applications of Smart Transformers in the Smart Grid
- Connection between LV and MV Grids
- Connection between Loads and MV Grid
- Application between Distribution Grids
- Application between Power Generation Source and Distribution Grid or Load
- Interface for Smart Grids and Distributed Generation
- Growing Need for Energy Savings Drive Demand for Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
- Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
- Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
- The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
- Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution Transformers More Visible
- Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings
- Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt Higher Efficiency Transformers
- Need for Policy Frameworks
- Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility and Market Levels
- Product Level
- Utility Level
- Market Level
- Surging New Capacity Additions: A Business Case for the Power Distribution Industry
- Upgrades & Expansion Projects Drive Strong Demand in Asian Countries
- Rural Electrification Promote Market Adoption
- Developed Markets Dependent on Replacement and Upgrades Demand
- Steady Demand from Industrial, Commercial & Residential Sectors Lend Traction to Market Growth
- Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Expansion
- Disruptions in Transmission and Distribution Provide Opportunities
- Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Benefits Market Expansion
- Implementation of Energy Efficiency Standards Bodes Well for the Market
- Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green Distribution Transformers
- Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
- Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection
- Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers
- Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes
- Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid
- Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers
- Energy Losses during Electricity Distribution Reinforces the Need for Efficient Equipment
- Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5wixzw
