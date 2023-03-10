Distribution Transformers Global Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distribution Transformers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Distribution Transformers Market to Reach $27.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Distribution Transformers estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Oil Filled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$23.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Distribution Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) -

Appleton Group

Astor Transformer A.S

Bemag Transformer

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bowers Electricals

DAIHEN Corporation

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited

Eaton Corporation plc

EFACEC Group

EMCO Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd.

Federal Pacific

General Electric Company

Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

Harmonics Limited

Howard Industries Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Imefy Group

IMP Power Limited

Jefferson Electric

JSHP Transformer

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.

Marsons Limited

MGM Transformer Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Ormazabal Velatia

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SGB-SMIT Group

Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation

Siemens AG

Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA)

Technical Associates Ltd.

VanTran Industries Inc.

Wilson Power Solutions

Wilson Transformer Company

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 211 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $17.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $23.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Distribution Transformers: Meeting the Distribution Needs of the Evolving Electric Power Industry

Recent Market Activity

Deregulation and Its Impact on Power Sector: An Insight

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends

Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power Production Drives the Need for Efficient Power Distribution

T&D Technology Evolves over the Years to Suffice Surging Demand

Global Market Outlook

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Distribution Transformers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison

Smart Transformers for Effective Power Loss Management

Smart Distribution Transformers: Vital to Asset Monitoring

Spiraling Smart Grid Technologies Spend: An Important Opportunity Indicator for Smart Transformers

Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids

Major Applications of Smart Transformers in the Smart Grid

Connection between LV and MV Grids

Connection between Loads and MV Grid

Application between Distribution Grids

Application between Power Generation Source and Distribution Grid or Load

Interface for Smart Grids and Distributed Generation

Growing Need for Energy Savings Drive Demand for Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution Transformers More Visible

Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings

Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt Higher Efficiency Transformers

Need for Policy Frameworks

Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility and Market Levels

Product Level

Utility Level

Market Level

Surging New Capacity Additions: A Business Case for the Power Distribution Industry

Upgrades & Expansion Projects Drive Strong Demand in Asian Countries

Rural Electrification Promote Market Adoption

Developed Markets Dependent on Replacement and Upgrades Demand

Steady Demand from Industrial, Commercial & Residential Sectors Lend Traction to Market Growth

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Expansion

Disruptions in Transmission and Distribution Provide Opportunities

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Benefits Market Expansion

Implementation of Energy Efficiency Standards Bodes Well for the Market

Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green Distribution Transformers

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection

Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers

Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes

Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid

Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers

Energy Losses during Electricity Distribution Reinforces the Need for Efficient Equipment

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS





IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5wixzw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment