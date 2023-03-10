Europe Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Devices Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow at 20% Annually Through 2028

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Wafer Size, By Component, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Devices Market would witness market growth of 20.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Silicon is said to have reached its limits when it comes to functioning at greater temperatures, voltages, and frequencies. Devices made of silicon carbide offer higher frequency, voltage, and temperature thresholds than silicon-based ones. The advancements in materials like gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) have drawn more attention.



Many types of converters, inverters, power supplies, battery chargers, and motor control systems use SiC semiconductor devices. Silicon carbide semiconductor devices are highly adapted to meet the rising need for electrification and sustainability because of their material characteristics.



Due to its material characteristics, SiC has been suggested as a silicon alternative, and these benefits promote its use in power electronics. Electric vehicles (EVs) battery chargers, DC-DC converters, on-board chargers, hybrid EV powertrains, wind turbines, photovoltaic inverters, MRI & X-ray power supplies, air conditioning, integrated vehicle systems, and auxiliary power suppliers are some significant applications of SiC semiconductors.



Europe, which includes numerous nations that excel in the automobile sector, is one of the world's top producers of automobiles. Moreover, the automobile industry is one of the region's most significant industries, particularly in Italy. According to the International Trade Government, Italy's industrial turnover in 2019 was $119 billion, or around €106 billion, or 6.2% of Italy's GDP.

However, the industry is changing due to the transition from thermal engines to electromobility (hybrid and electric), which may present opportunities for car parts manufacturers, charging infrastructure, and diagnostic tools. As a result of the region's robust automotive industry, there would be an increase in EV production, which would also drive the growth of silicon carbide semiconductor devices.



The Germany market dominated the Europe Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Devices Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $330.2 Million by 2028.The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during (2022 - 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 20.9% during (2022 - 2028).



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product

Power Semiconductors

Optoelectronic Devices

Frequency Devices

By End Use

Automotive

Energy & Power

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Devices

Data & Communication Devices

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Wafer Size

1 inch to 4 inches

6 inches

8 inches

10 inches & above

By Component

Power Modules

FET/MOSFET Transistors

Schottky Diodes

Integrated Circuits

Rectifiers/Diodes

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Allegro Microsystems, Inc. (Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.)

Infineon Technologies AG

ROHM Co., Ltd

STMicroelectronics N.V

ON Semiconductor Corporation

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD

TT Electronics plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Wolfspeed, Inc

