Europe Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Devices Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow at 20% Annually Through 2028

The Europe Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Wafer Size, By Component, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028
The Europe Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Devices Market would witness market growth of 20.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Silicon is said to have reached its limits when it comes to functioning at greater temperatures, voltages, and frequencies. Devices made of silicon carbide offer higher frequency, voltage, and temperature thresholds than silicon-based ones. The advancements in materials like gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) have drawn more attention.
Many types of converters, inverters, power supplies, battery chargers, and motor control systems use SiC semiconductor devices. Silicon carbide semiconductor devices are highly adapted to meet the rising need for electrification and sustainability because of their material characteristics.
Due to its material characteristics, SiC has been suggested as a silicon alternative, and these benefits promote its use in power electronics. Electric vehicles (EVs) battery chargers, DC-DC converters, on-board chargers, hybrid EV powertrains, wind turbines, photovoltaic inverters, MRI & X-ray power supplies, air conditioning, integrated vehicle systems, and auxiliary power suppliers are some significant applications of SiC semiconductors.
Europe, which includes numerous nations that excel in the automobile sector, is one of the world's top producers of automobiles. Moreover, the automobile industry is one of the region's most significant industries, particularly in Italy. According to the International Trade Government, Italy's industrial turnover in 2019 was $119 billion, or around €106 billion, or 6.2% of Italy's GDP.
However, the industry is changing due to the transition from thermal engines to electromobility (hybrid and electric), which may present opportunities for car parts manufacturers, charging infrastructure, and diagnostic tools. As a result of the region's robust automotive industry, there would be an increase in EV production, which would also drive the growth of silicon carbide semiconductor devices.
The Germany market dominated the Europe Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Devices Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $330.2 Million by 2028.The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during (2022 - 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 20.9% during (2022 - 2028).
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Product
- Power Semiconductors
- Optoelectronic Devices
- Frequency Devices
By End Use
- Automotive
- Energy & Power
- Aerospace & Defense
- Medical Devices
- Data & Communication Devices
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
By Wafer Size
- 1 inch to 4 inches
- 6 inches
- 8 inches
- 10 inches & above
By Component
- Power Modules
- FET/MOSFET Transistors
- Schottky Diodes
- Integrated Circuits
- Rectifiers/Diodes
- Others
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Allegro Microsystems, Inc. (Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.)
- Infineon Technologies AG
- ROHM Co., Ltd
- STMicroelectronics N.V
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD
- TT Electronics plc
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Wolfspeed, Inc
