Superconducting Wire Market Report 2023: Increased Research and Development (R&D) in Medical and Transportation Sectors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superconducting Wire Market by Type (Low-temperature Superconductor, Medium-temperature Superconductor, High-temperature Superconductor), End User (Energy, Medical, Transportation, Research), Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global superconducting wire market is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 Billion by 2028;

it is expected to record a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Growing demand for superconductor-based magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, and the rising implementation of superconducting wire over conventional wires are the major driving factor for the superconducting wire market.

High-temperature superconductor: The second largest segment of the superconducting wire market, by type

Based on type, the superconducting wire market has been split between low-temperature superconductors, medium-temperature superconductors, and high-temperature superconductors. High-temperature superconductors were estimated to account for a second larger share of the superconducting wire market in 2023. Rising implementation of superconducting wire over conventional wires, making high-temperature superconductor ideal for such applications.

The medical segment is expected to be the largest segment of the superconducting wire market based on end-user

By end user, the superconducting wire market has been segmented into energy, medical, transportation, research, and others. The medical segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Strong global shift toward using superconductor-wound magnets in MRI and NMR systems is expected to drive the demand for superconducting wire in the medical segment.

North America is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the second largest market due to the Increasing investments in the offshore wind energy sector, development of maglev trains, and increasing focus of the governments on developing medical facilities in North American countries, specifically the US, is anticipated to boost the adoption of superconducting wire-based Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners are expected to drive the growth of the superconducting wire market in North America.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Superconductor-based Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

Rising Implementation of Superconducting Wires Over Conventional Wires

Expansion of Offshore Wind Farms Using Superconducting Technologies

Restraints

High Operating Expenses at Low Voltage (Power Distribution)

Lack of Technical Know-How Related to Superconducting Technology

Opportunities

Increased Research and Development (R&D) in Medical and Transportation Sectors

Increasing Research Investments for Superconducting Wires

Challenges

High Manufacturing Costs of Superconductors

Lack of Standard Testing Facilities for Superconductors

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Superconducting Wire Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low-Temperature Superconductor (Lts)

6.3 Medium-Temperature Superconductor (Mts)

6.4 High-Temperature Superconductor (Hts)

6.4.2 First-Generation High-Temperature Superconductor (Hts)

6.4.3 Second-Generation High-Temperature Superconductor (Hts)

7 Superconducting Wire Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Energy

7.3 Medical

7.4 Transportation

7.5 Research

7.6 Others

8 Superconducting Wire Market, by Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct Sales Channel

8.3 Indirect Sales Channel

9 Superconducting Wire Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

American Superconductor

Ampeers LLC

Asg Superconductors S.P.A.

Bruker

Firmetal Group

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Hyper Tech Research, Inc.

Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc. (Jastec)

Kiswire Advanced Technology Co. Ltd.

Ls Cable & System Ltd.

Luvata

Metox Technologies, Inc.

Nexans

Sam Dong

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Supercon, Inc.

Superox

Theva Dunnschichttechnik GmbH

Western Superconducting Technologies Co. Ltd.

