North America Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022-2028: Industry Developments, Competitive Landscape, Partnerships and Collaborations, & Product Launches and Expansions

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Companies), By Pathogen, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market should witness market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The US market dominated the North America Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,530.9 million by 2028. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 7.3% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during (2022-2028).



Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in organisms can develop through a number of routes. The drug may deteriorate or undergo chemical modification (by phosphorylation, nucleotidylation, acetylation, ADP-ribosylation, glycosylation, mono-oxygenation). Either the medication intake can be stopped or the efflux can be increased. Some resistance defenses work by reprogramming the production of cell walls.



The antimicrobial may become ineffective if the target molecule undergoes even minor alterations, such as a point alteration in the ribosomal protein. AMR is complicated by the enormous variety of antimicrobial drugs and resistance mechanisms. Genotypic (nucleic acid-based) approaches to find the resistances that are specifically sought, while phenotypic testing, a test that determines whether the bacterium grows in the environment of the antibiotic, is necessary for accurate antibiotic resistance diagnoses.



These techniques function regardless of the mechanism of resistance and provide answers to the relevant concerns of which antibiotic is effective and what dosage should be used during treatment. A bacterial isolate is continuously exposed to a variety of antimicrobials using traditional diagnostic techniques such as broth microdilution, gradient tests, disk diffusion, agar dilution, and breakpoint tests before growth is visually detected. The performance and sensitivity of optical systems can be further improved by the use of sophisticated fiber optics, optoelectronic systems, microfluidics, and indicator dyes responsive to redox state or pH.



Two of the most common illnesses reported in the US are MRSA and c. diff. The 2019 Antibiotic Resistance (AR) Threats Report from the CDC estimates that more than 35,000 people pass away as a result of antimicrobial resistance. Therefore, the CDC started collaborating with partners mostly through Antibiotic Resistance (AR) Solutions Initiative to promote aggressive action and equip the country to provide a complete response.

The AR Solutions Initiative makes investments in the country's infrastructure to identify, address, contain, and mitigate resistant illnesses in the food, community, and healthcare sectors. Therefore, the region presents lucrative growth opportunities for the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market as a result of a growing number of government initiatives to combat the rising AMR levels.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories

BioMerieux S.A.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Visby Medical, Inc.

Vela Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. (Luye Medical Group Co., Ltd)

Molsid S.A.S.

Competition Analysis - Global

The Cardinal Matrix

Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

Product Launches and Product Expansions

Acquisition and Mergers

Top Winning Strategies

Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

Scope of the Study

By Technology

PCR

Immunoassay

NGS

Microbiology Culture

Mass Spectrometry

Rapid & Point of Care

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Companies & Others

By Pathogen

Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

Clostridium Difficile (CD)

Drug Resistant Campylobacter (DRC)

Drug Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

Drug Resistant Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

Drug Resistant Salmonella (DRNTS)

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlzymf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.