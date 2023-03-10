North America Aquaculture Vaccines Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for Aquatic Animal-Derived Food Products Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Aquaculture Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type of Vaccine, Species, and Route of Administration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America aquaculture vaccines market is expected to grow from US$ 125.36 million in 2022 to US$ 256.32 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2028.



Growing Aquaculture Industry is Driving the North America Aquaculture Vaccines Market



According to the data in a report titled The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture" published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 2022, global consumption of aquatic foods, excluding algae, has increased by more than five times the quantity consumed nearly 60 years ago. Aquatic food consumption across the world increased from 28 million tonnes in 1961 to ~158 million tonnes in 2019. The consumption increased at an average annual rate of 3.0 % from 1961, compared with a population growth rate of 1.6 %.

Per capita consumption is rising due to increasing supplies, changing consumer preferences, and growing income. In 2019, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimated the per capita consumption of aquatic foods for 227 countries. Regarding population, the countries consuming less than the world average accounted for 54 % of the world population in 2019. The rising consumption of aquatic animals is expediting the growth of the aquaculture industry. Aquaculture vaccines lower the chance of infection and increase the yield of products. Therefore, the growing aquaculture industry fuels the growth of the aquaculture vaccines market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Aquaculture Industry

Surging Demand for Aquatic Animal-Derived Food Products

Market Restraints

Strict Regulatory Policies for Approval of Vaccines and High Cost of Vaccines

Future Trends

Development of Novel Vaccines

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $125.36 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $256.32 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered North America





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AquaTactics Fish Health

HIPRA SA

Merck & Co Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corp

Elanco Animal Health Inc

