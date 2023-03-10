Digital Media Market Growth USD 1590848 Million by 2028 | Company Profiles, Top Regions, Latest Technology, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis

Pune, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Media market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Digital Media market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value.

Digital Media market finds that the global Digital Media market reached a value of USD 838248.57 million in 2022. It’s expected that the market will achieve USD 1590848.97 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.27% during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America had the highest growth rate of all regions.



Key players in the global market include: -

Baidu

Warner Media Group

Tencent

Facebook

Amazon

Apple

The Walt Disney Company

Google

The top three companies are Google, Facebook and Apple with the revenue market share of 24.85%, 10.99% and 7.92% in 2020.



Google LLC is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internetrelated services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware. Facebook, Inc., is an American technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California.

Market Drivers

With the rapid development of the Internet industry in recent years, digital media technology has also been greatly improved. Promote the diversification of digital media communication methods and the abundance of communication content, so that the development of the digital media industry has been improved by leaps and bounds.



Market Restraints

The negative effect brought about by the development of digital media is more and more personal data leakage. Related content leaked personal privacy and caused distress to many audiences.



Market Trends

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, reports of related events not only catalyzed the spread of digital media, but also caused people to pay more attention to digital media, which greatly stimulated the spread of digital media in the next few years.

Segmentation by Types: -

PC & Smartphone

TV

Others

PC & Smartphone segment is anticipated to contribute the largest market share in 2027.

Segmentation by Applications: -

Business

Medical

Education

Financial

Others

Business segment occupied the biggest share from 2017 to 2022.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Digital Media market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

Years considered for this report: -

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2029

