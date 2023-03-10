South & Central America Hair Color Market Report 2022: Featuring Coty, Henkel, Revlon, Loreal, Wella, Unilever, PZ Cussons & More

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South & Central America Hair Color Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Product Type, Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South & Central America hair color market is expected to reach US$ 3,512.52 million by 2028 from US$ 2,585.34 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028.



The demand for hair colors is high in the aging and young millennial population. As these populations are increasing, players operating in the market are launching new and innovative hair color products to cater to the rising demand.

Further, in 2020, Revlon launched breakthrough vegan hair color Total Color. It is the first clean and vegan permanent hair color that delivers 100% full coverage. The technology elevates hair color with vibrancy and brilliance and makes it possible to have a wide range of colors and hues with a multi-dimensional color result. Hence, the launches of new hair color products would offer lucrative opportunities for the South & Central America hair color market growth during the forecast period



South & Central America Hair Color Market Segmentation



The South & Central America hair color market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, distribution channel, and country.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into permanent, semi-permanent, and temporary. In 2022, the permanent segment dominated the market.

Based on type, the market is segmented into powder, cream, and others. In 2022, the cream segment led the market.

Based on distribution channel, the South & Central America hair color market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. In 2022, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest market share.

Based on country, the South & Central America hair color market is segmented into Argentina, Brazil, and the Rest of South & Central America. Brazil is leading the market with a substantial share in 2022.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2585.34 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3512.52 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2%

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. SAM Hair Color Market Landscape



5. SAM Hair Color Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Hair Color - SAM Market Analysis



7. SAM Hair Color Market Analysis - By Product Type



8. SAM Hair Color Market Analysis - By Type



9. SAM Hair Color Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel



10. SAM Hair Color Market- Country Analysis



11. Industry Landscape



12. Company Profiles

13. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG and Co KGaA.

Koa Singapore Pte.Ltd.

Revlon,Inc.

Loreal S.A.

Wella Operation US LLC.

Unilever PLC.

PZ Cussons Beauty LLP.

