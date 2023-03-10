North American Retail POS Terminal Markets Report 2023: The Rebound in Chip Production and Easing of Supply Chain Issues Saw POS Shipments Grow by 10%+ in 2022 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 North American Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the Retail POS market in North America for 2022-2027. It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses of POS devices.

With the rebound in chip production and easing of supply chain issues, POS Shipments saw strong double-digit growth in 2022. The forecast for 2023 is still positive, however, higher interest rates will slow the growth we saw in 2022.

The report is designed for use by POS Hardware and Software Providers, Maintenance Providers, Printer Manufacturers, EFT device vendors, Retailers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Point-of-Sale Market.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2021 and those that will help form market decisions in the future.

It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2026.

The publisher provides detailed analysis in 13 retail market segments:

Food/Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Superstores/Warehouse Clubs (Costco, Sam's, etc. Includes Wal-Mart and Target Supercenters)

Department Stores (Traditional anchor stores and discount department chains)

Category Killers (Home Centers, Electronics, Pet Superstores, Bookstores, Sporting Goods, Furniture, etc.)

Specialty Other (mall and strip-mall based Specialty Stores, predominantly apparel, shoes and gifts)

Mass Merchandisers (includes Discount Stores)

Convenience Stores/Gas Stations

Table Service Restaurants (Including hotel bar/restaurant)

Quick Service Restaurants/Fast Food Lodging

Casino/Cruise Entertainment: Theaters, Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, Parks

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Introduction/Background and Objectives

Retail Segment Definitions Used

POS Definitions Used

Tier Definitions

TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS

NORTH AMERICAN POS DETAILS - TOTAL MARKET

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

SUMMARY TABLES

MARKET SIZING

FORECASTS

