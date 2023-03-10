North American Retail POS Terminal Markets Report 2023: The Rebound in Chip Production and Easing of Supply Chain Issues Saw POS Shipments Grow by 10%+ in 2022 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 North American Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the Retail POS market in North America for 2022-2027. It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses of POS devices.
With the rebound in chip production and easing of supply chain issues, POS Shipments saw strong double-digit growth in 2022. The forecast for 2023 is still positive, however, higher interest rates will slow the growth we saw in 2022.
The report is designed for use by POS Hardware and Software Providers, Maintenance Providers, Printer Manufacturers, EFT device vendors, Retailers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Point-of-Sale Market.
Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2021 and those that will help form market decisions in the future.
It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2026.
The publisher provides detailed analysis in 13 retail market segments:
- Food/Supermarkets
- Drug Stores
- Superstores/Warehouse Clubs (Costco, Sam's, etc. Includes Wal-Mart and Target Supercenters)
- Department Stores (Traditional anchor stores and discount department chains)
- Category Killers (Home Centers, Electronics, Pet Superstores, Bookstores, Sporting Goods, Furniture, etc.)
- Specialty Other (mall and strip-mall based Specialty Stores, predominantly apparel, shoes and gifts)
- Mass Merchandisers (includes Discount Stores)
- Convenience Stores/Gas Stations
- Table Service Restaurants (Including hotel bar/restaurant)
- Quick Service Restaurants/Fast Food Lodging
- Casino/Cruise Entertainment: Theaters, Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, Parks
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
- Introduction/Background and Objectives
- Retail Segment Definitions Used
- POS Definitions Used
- Tier Definitions
TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS
NORTH AMERICAN POS DETAILS - TOTAL MARKET
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
RETAIL SEGMENT POS DETAILS
Food/Grocery
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Drug Stores
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Superstores/Warehouse Clubs
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Department Stores
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Category Killers
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Speciality Other
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Mass Merchandisers
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Convenience Stores
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Bar/Restaurant
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Quick Service/Fast Food
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Lodging
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Entertainment: Casinos & Cruise Lines
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
Entertainment: Theme Parks, Theaters, Sports Arenas
- Description
- Key Trends
- Store POS Characteristics
- POS Opportunity & Forecast
- Key Vendors
SUMMARY TABLES
MARKET SIZING
FORECASTS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cu2wv5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.