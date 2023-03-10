Pune, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcellent Insights announces the release of the recent report "Robotic Assisted Surgical System Market 2028: A Comprehensive Analysis of Growth Factors, Trends, Forecast, Competitive & Regional Analysis | Xcellent Insights". The global robotic assisted surgical system market size is expected to register a compelling revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors such as rising automation in healthcare centers, growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, and increasing prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle associated diseases are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. Download Sample PDF Copy of Report: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/enquiry/sample/216711

Robotic assisted surgical systems are widely used by healthcare professionals for conducting minimally invasive surgeries with more control, precision and flexibility. These systems have a camera arm and mechanical arms with necessary surgical instruments attached to them and provide better site as compared to traditional techniques. Moreover, these surgical robots can perform delicate and complex procedures with utmost precision and offer advantages such as fewer complications, less pain and blood loss, shorter hospital stay and quicker recovery.

Rising number of surgeries, increasing healthcare budgets and growing inclination towards automation in the healthcare sector has resulted in increasing adoption of these surgical robots.

However, high cost associated with robotic surgeries and robot assisted surgical systems, lack of appropriate healthcare infrastructure and facilities, and dearth of skilled professionals are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period. In addition, budget constraints to deploy advanced surgical systems in many small to medium scale healthcare centers is another factor that can limit the adoption of robotic assisted surgical systems in the coming years.



Key Companies Operating in the Market:



Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Restoration Robotics

Medtech S.A

Mazor Robotics

THINK Surgical

Medrobotics

TransEnterix

Robotic Assisted Surgical System Industry Recent Developments:

In October 2021, Medtronic plc received European CE mark for its product Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system.

In November 2021, Smith+Nephew announced the launch of turn key robotic assisted surgical system named CORI handheld robotics for treating total and partial knee arthroplasties.

The global robotic assisted surgical system market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Market Segment by Type:

Laparoscopy

Orthopedics

Others

Orthopedics Segment to Account for a Significantly Larger Revenue Share:

The orthopedics segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share between 2023 and 2028 owing to increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, rising number of surgeries of joints, hips, knees, and shoulders, and growing adoption of knee reconstruction and total knee surgeries.

Market Segment by Application:



Open Surgery

Minimal Invasive

Minimal Invasive Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The minimal invasive segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, high preference for minimal invasive surgeries due better screening & precision, reduced pain and discomfort, and shorter hospitalization, and rising adoption of surgical robots across medium to large scale hospitals are expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Analysis:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle associated disorders, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about benefits of minimal invasive surgeries, and increasing investments for developing advanced and more accurate surgical robots.

Highlights of the Report:



Estimates 2023 to 2028 robotic assisted surgical system market current market trends and development trends

Market dynamics along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the robotic assisted surgical system market

Competitive landscape involving market share of the major players, new strategies and projects adopted by players in the last five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering product offerings, key financial information, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by major market players

Brief about impact of COVID-19 on the global robotic assisted surgical system market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What revenue CAGR is the global market expected to register during the forecast period?

Which key players are leading in the global robotic assisted surgical system market?

What is the expected market size of the global robotic assisted surgical system market between 2023 and 2028?

What factors are expected to open new growth avenues and opportunities for existing and emerging market players?

What are some of the key challenges that the global market is expected to face during the forecast period?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

