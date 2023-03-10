Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market to Grow by $2.76 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anti-money laundering software market is forecasted to grow by $2,763.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period. The report on the anti-money laundering software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for suspicious activity reporting, an increased need for automated transaction monitoring systems, and an increased need for risk management.



The anti-money laundering software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Component

Software

Services

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the integration of AML software with visualization tools as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-money laundering software market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for know your customer analytics and integration of AML and anti-fraud solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the anti-money laundering software market covers the following areas:

Anti-money laundering software market sizing

Anti-money laundering software market forecast

Anti-money laundering software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-money laundering software market vendors that include Abrigo, ACI Worldwide Inc., Acuity Knowledge Partner, Ascent, BAE Systems Plc, EastNets, Exiger, Fair Isaac Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Moodys Corp., NICE Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Refinitiv, Sanction Scanner, SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., Truth Technologies Inc., and Verafin Inc. Also, the anti-money laundering software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment



7 Market Segmentation by Component



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abrigo

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Acuity Knowledge Partner

Ascent

BAE Systems Plc

EastNets

Exiger

Fair Isaac Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Moodys Corp.

NICE Ltd.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Refinitiv

Sanction Scanner

SAS Institute Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Trulioo Information Services Inc.

Truth Technologies Inc.

Verafin Inc.

