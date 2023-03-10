Applications of Artificial Intelligence In Banking Q4 2022: Need for Consistency of Service Across Touchpoints Drives Adoption

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applications of Artificial Intelligence In Banking Q4 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform legacy processes into flexible, scalable, future-agnostic functions.

This report outlines the evolution of artificial intelligence and the many sub-technologies it comprises, before taking a deep dive into the current market landscape with key drivers, challenges, and benefits, while suggesting methods for mitigation of challenges. The report maps the present and future of artificial intelligence in banking through live cases and a complete vendor landscape, and emerging application areas, trends, and incoming regulation.

The Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Banking report is a thorough roadmap for stakeholders, supporting the development of individual approach strategies to achieving industry leadership.

Report highlights

Overview of AI market landscape, discussing evolution, related technologies, drivers of adoption, challenges, and benefits.

Gain insight into emerging application areas, future trends, and incoming regulation.

Deep dive into 10+ application areas across the front, middle, and back offices, including chatbots, cross-sell optimization, and fraud detection, supplemented by relevant case examples.

25+ use cases of AI applications in banks and 20+ profiles of vendors and their AI-based offerings.

Outlook on AI as a must have capability.

Why subscribe?

Understand the market landscape and key suppliers of Artificial Intelligence specialized in the banking sector

Gauge on the benefits of Artificial Intelligence across the front, back, and middle office functions

Key considerations for banks before deploying AI covering the design of algorithms, ownership of data, automation of processes, etc. have been showcased

Deep dive into the different types of AI deployment models such as On-Premises, AI as a Service, Managed AI, and Cognition

Industry-advised strategies and pitfalls to watch out for when deploying Artificial Intelligence

Who finds this report useful?

Financial Institutions - CIOs, CTOs, IT, and digital transformation teams rely on our research to make the right technology selection and investment decisions

Financial Technology companies - Founders, CXOs, product and strategy teams, use our research to stay competitively intelligent, keeping a close track of peer activity and trends globally

Consulting firms - Research leaders and client consulting teams find this report useful to gain insights, spot opportunities, and provide clients with fact-based metrics.

Institutional investors - Investment teams find this report useful whilst conducting thorough business and financial due diligence prior to making investment decisions

Key Topics Covered:





Section 1: AI in Banking | Market Landscape

The Evolution of AI

Key Technologies

Drivers of Adoption

Need for Proactive Customer Service

Excessive Time to Resolution

Need for Consistency of Service Across Touchpoints

Challenges in Adoption

Culture and Talent

Infrastructure

Cost

Proof of Concept

Mitigating Barriers to Adoption

Internal Governance

Stepped Transformation

Benefits of Adoption

Improved Customer Base

Predicting Future Trends

Cognitive Process Automation

Emerging Application Areas

AIOps

Self-Driving Finance

Future Trends

Increased Use of Synthetic Datasets

Quantum Computing

The Rise of Ethical AI

Regulation of AI

Increased Application of AI for Risk Assessment

Key Government Regulations/Initiatives

Europe

United Kingdom

United States of America

Section 2: AI in Banking

AI Across the Banking Value Chain

Key Application Areas

Front Office Applications

Middle Office Applications

Back Office Operations

Insurance

Section 3: Use Cases

Royal Bank of Scotland | IBM

Royal Bank of Canada | Personetics

JP Morgan

BNY Mellon | BluePrism

NatWest | Vocalink Analytics

BankMobile | Upstart

Leading Indian Bank | vPhrase

JP Morgan | Limeglass

OakNorth Bank | OakNorth

Royal Bank of Scotland | IBM

HSBC

Banco Santander | Boost.ai

Barclays | Kount

UBS

ING Direct | Expert.ai

Barclays | Simudyne

CaixaBank

NatWest | DreamQuark

Societe Generale | Nephelai

NatWest | IBM

Belfius | Sinch

BNP Paribas | Personetics

TSB Bank | IBM Watson

Banco Sabadell | Onfido

Clydesdale Bank | Inhouse Development

N26 | Rasa

Groupe BPCE | Prevision.io

Lloyds Banking Group | Inhouse Development

Section 4: Vendor Landscape

IBM Watson

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys

Personetics

Kasisto

Ayasdi

Intellect Design Arena

Feedzai

CognitiveScale

Active.Ai

Logical Glue

OakNorth Analytical Intelligence

DataVisor

Socure

Zest AI

TrueAccord

SUPLARI

Capital Float

DataRobot

AlphaSense

AlpacaJapan Co., Ltd

Cuelebre

Spire Technologies

Section 5: Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ina15g

