Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Financial Highlights Revenues for the second fiscal quarter were flat with a slight decrease of $1.0 million compared to the prior year period. Gross Profit for the second fiscal quarter increased $34.0 million, or 11%, compared to the prior year period. Margin per gallon for the second fiscal quarter increased $0.13, or 12%, compared to the prior year period. Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. decreased $10.3 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $4.5 million, or 3%, compared to the prior year period.

Company Highlights Ferrellgas welcomed Rez-Bear Propane, located in Harris, New York, as its newest acquisition to the Ferrellgas Family during the second fiscal quarter. Blue Rhino became the official propane sponsor of the Steak Cookoff Association for 2023. In the second fiscal quarter, 113 employees received Ferrellgas Flame Awards for exemplary performance in the areas of Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, and Leadership.



LIBERTY, Mo., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023.

“The people of Ferrellgas work together each day to build on more than 80-year-old history of innovation to grow via one of the best logistics infrastructures in the business,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “There is nothing better than the footsteps of an owner to grow a business, and our almost 4,500 employee-owners are unmatched at finding opportunities to grow demand for clean, portable, and affordable propane.”

Revenues were flat with a slight decrease of $1.0 million for the second fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. Gallons sold decreased 1%, or 2.6 million gallons, compared to the prior year second fiscal quarter.

Gross profit increased $34.0 million, or 11%, for the second fiscal quarter. Cost of sales was favorable with a decrease of $35.0 million, or 9%, for the second fiscal quarter. Margin per gallon increased by $0.13, or 12%, compared to the prior year period. The Company continues to realize cost savings through its asset utilization management and redeployment of tanks to locations with higher usage statistics.

Operating income per gallon decreased $0.05, or 10%, compared to the prior year period. Operating income for the second fiscal quarter decreased $12.9 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year period. Results were impacted by higher fuel costs and fleet charges related to maintenance and repairs.

For the second fiscal quarter 2023 and 2022, the Company reported net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $98.1 million and $108.4 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased by $4.5 million, or 3%, to $155.9 million in the second fiscal quarter 2023 compared to $151.4 million in the prior year period. The change was primarily due to EBITDA adjustments related to a decrease of $9.6 million in gain on assets sales and disposals and a $6.3 million increase in legal fees related to non-core businesses in addition to a $1.9 million decrease in interest expense.

“Our Company shows its appreciation to its most valuable resource, our employee-owners, in many ways throughout the year. Our employees also choose to appreciate each other. They do this by way of our Ferrellgas Flame award in the categories of Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, and Leadership. Over 113 employees were celebrated this quarter,” Ferrell added. “Additionally, hundreds of our hard working, dedicated employees gathered to celebrate via a facilitated zoom event this holiday season. I could not be more proud of our company and our willingness to come together in work and in appreciation.”

The Company announced Blue Rhino’s propane sponsorship of the Steak Cookoff Association (“SCA”) for 2023. The SCA is the world’s largest grilling competition for backyard chefs with 650 events scheduled this year in 46 states and 15 countries. Partnering with the SCA is a natural fit for Blue Rhino, the tank exchange brand of the Company.

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the Company will conduct a teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/38jfbo7w to discuss the results of operations for the second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023. The webcast of the teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com





FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except unit data)



(unaudited) ASSETS January 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,130 and $11,208 of restricted cash at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively) $ 123,777 $ 158,737 Accounts and notes receivable, net 233,625 150,395 Inventories 113,382 115,187 Price risk management asset 18,276 43,015 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,980 30,764 Total current assets 537,040 498,098 Property, plant and equipment, net 608,340 603,148 Goodwill, net 257,006 257,099 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $345,261 and $440,121 at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively) 108,407 97,638 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,438 72,888 Other assets, net 66,762 79,244 Total assets $ 1,640,993 $ 1,608,115 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 87,354 $ 57,586 Broker margin deposit liability 11,450 32,805 Current portion of long-term debt 2,152 1,792 Current operating lease liabilities 24,559 25,824 Other current liabilities 210,397 185,805 Total current liabilities 335,912 303,812 Long-term debt 1,453,716 1,450,016 Operating lease liabilities 39,567 47,231 Other liabilities 33,605 43,518 Contingencies and commitments Mezzanine equity: Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022) 651,349 651,349 Equity (Deficit): Limited partner unitholders Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022) (1,167,936 ) (1,229,823 ) Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022) 383,012 383,012 General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022) (70,695 ) (71,320 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10,098 ) 37,907 Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit (865,717 ) (880,224 ) Noncontrolling interest (7,439 ) (7,587 ) Total deficit (873,156 ) (887,811 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $ 1,640,993 $ 1,608,115





FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except per unit data)

(unaudited) Three months ended Six Months ended Twelve months ended January 31, January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 651,886 $ 657,504 $ 1,037,730 $ 1,030,208 $ 2,025,401 $ 1,889,577 Other 32,057 27,434 59,502 49,236 106,927 89,723 Total revenues 683,943 684,938 1,097,232 1,079,444 2,132,328 1,979,300 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 347,492 383,213 560,573 603,751 1,130,826 1,077,283 Other 4,243 3,557 9,019 7,167 14,361 12,724 Gross profit 332,208 298,168 527,640 468,526 987,141 889,293 Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 157,355 128,013 287,095 245,125 562,573 486,667 Operating expense - equipment lease expense 5,586 6,022 11,610 11,712 22,992 25,082 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,069 21,944 45,700 42,239 93,358 84,982 General and administrative expense 23,115 15,784 37,948 28,359 62,369 54,869 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 722 751 1,445 1,660 2,955 3,405 Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals 290 (9,275 ) 1,970 (7,865 ) 3,217 (6,927 ) Operating income 122,071 134,929 141,872 147,296 239,677 241,215 Interest expense (23,177 ) (25,139 ) (48,186 ) (50,534 ) (97,745 ) (117,329 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — — (104,834 ) Other income, net 544 43 1,013 4,307 1,539 4,937 Reorganization expense - professional fees — — — — — (9,243 ) Earnings before income tax expense 99,438 109,833 94,699 101,069 143,471 14,746 Income tax expense 503 481 521 577 925 905 Net earnings 98,935 109,352 94,178 100,492 142,546 13,841 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) 835 947 623 693 797 (342 ) Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 98,100 $ 108,405 $ 93,555 $ 99,799 $ 141,749 $ 14,183 Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) $ 11,557 $ 13,001 $ 8,592 $ 9,354 $ (19,532 ) $ (99,430 ) Net earnings (loss) per unitholders' interest Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit $ 2.38 $ 2.68 $ 1.77 $ 1.93 $ (4.02 ) $ (20.47 ) Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858





Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Three months ended Six Months ended Twelve months ended January 31, January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 98,100 $ 108,405 $ 93,555 $ 99,799 $ 141,749 $ 14,183 Income tax expense 503 481 521 577 925 905 Interest expense 23,177 25,139 48,186 50,534 97,745 117,329 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,069 21,944 45,700 42,239 93,358 84,982 EBITDA 144,849 155,969 187,962 193,149 333,777 217,399 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 722 751 1,445 1,660 2,955 3,405 Loss (gain) loss on asset sales and disposal 290 (9,275 ) 1,970 (7,865 ) 3,217 (6,927 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — — 104,834 Other income, net (544 ) (43 ) (1,013 ) (4,307 ) (1,539 ) (4,937 ) Reorganization expense - professional fees — — — — — 9,243 Severance costs include $49, $51 and $115 in operating expense for the three, six and twelve months ended January 31, 2023, respectively. Also includes $585, $593 and $610 in general and administrative expense for the three, six and twelve months ended January 31, 2023, respectively. 634 281 644 497 725 497 Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 9,107 2,807 13,979 4,938 16,979 8,931 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) 835 947 623 693 797 (342 ) Adjusted EBITDA (b) 155,893 151,437 205,610 188,765 356,911 332,103 Net cash interest expense (c) (20,265 ) (27,620 ) (42,871 ) (46,739 ) (95,498 ) (106,933 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (d) (4,375 ) (4,060 ) (10,207 ) (7,639 ) (19,587 ) (23,348 ) Cash paid for income taxes (447 ) (407 ) (496 ) (407 ) (1,107 ) (808 ) Proceeds from certain asset sales 736 2,085 1,488 2,726 2,875 4,877 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e) 131,542 121,435 153,524 136,706 243,594 205,891 Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders 16,222 17,989 32,473 33,322 64,438 57,346 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (2,631 ) (2,437 ) (3,070 ) (2,742 ) (4,872 ) (4,126 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (f) 112,689 101,009 117,981 100,642 174,284 144,419 Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (g) — — — 49,998 49,998 49,998 Distributable cash flow excess (h) $ 112,689 $ 101,009 $ 117,981 $ 50,644 $ 124,286 $ 94,421 Propane gallons sales Retail - Sales to End Users 213,662 215,276 332,058 331,101 625,273 627,062 Wholesale - Sales to Resellers 60,945 61,957 104,814 106,012 205,318 217,195 Total propane gallons sales 274,607 277,233 436,872 437,113 830,591 844,257



