Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Financial Highlights
    • Revenues for the second fiscal quarter were flat with a slight decrease of $1.0 million compared to the prior year period.
    • Gross Profit for the second fiscal quarter increased $34.0 million, or 11%, compared to the prior year period.
    • Margin per gallon for the second fiscal quarter increased $0.13, or 12%, compared to the prior year period.
    • Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. decreased $10.3 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year period.
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $4.5 million, or 3%, compared to the prior year period.
  • Company Highlights
    • Ferrellgas welcomed Rez-Bear Propane, located in Harris, New York, as its newest acquisition to the Ferrellgas Family during the second fiscal quarter.
    • Blue Rhino became the official propane sponsor of the Steak Cookoff Association for 2023.
    • In the second fiscal quarter, 113 employees received Ferrellgas Flame Awards for exemplary performance in the areas of Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, and Leadership.

LIBERTY, Mo., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023.

“The people of Ferrellgas work together each day to build on more than 80-year-old history of innovation to grow via one of the best logistics infrastructures in the business,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “There is nothing better than the footsteps of an owner to grow a business, and our almost 4,500 employee-owners are unmatched at finding opportunities to grow demand for clean, portable, and affordable propane.”

Revenues were flat with a slight decrease of $1.0 million for the second fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. Gallons sold decreased 1%, or 2.6 million gallons, compared to the prior year second fiscal quarter.

Gross profit increased $34.0 million, or 11%, for the second fiscal quarter. Cost of sales was favorable with a decrease of $35.0 million, or 9%, for the second fiscal quarter. Margin per gallon increased by $0.13, or 12%, compared to the prior year period. The Company continues to realize cost savings through its asset utilization management and redeployment of tanks to locations with higher usage statistics.

Operating income per gallon decreased $0.05, or 10%, compared to the prior year period. Operating income for the second fiscal quarter decreased $12.9 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year period. Results were impacted by higher fuel costs and fleet charges related to maintenance and repairs.

For the second fiscal quarter 2023 and 2022, the Company reported net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $98.1 million and $108.4 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased by $4.5 million, or 3%, to $155.9 million in the second fiscal quarter 2023 compared to $151.4 million in the prior year period. The change was primarily due to EBITDA adjustments related to a decrease of $9.6 million in gain on assets sales and disposals and a $6.3 million increase in legal fees related to non-core businesses in addition to a $1.9 million decrease in interest expense.

“Our Company shows its appreciation to its most valuable resource, our employee-owners, in many ways throughout the year. Our employees also choose to appreciate each other. They do this by way of our Ferrellgas Flame award in the categories of Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, and Leadership. Over 113 employees were celebrated this quarter,” Ferrell added. “Additionally, hundreds of our hard working, dedicated employees gathered to celebrate via a facilitated zoom event this holiday season. I could not be more proud of our company and our willingness to come together in work and in appreciation.”

The Company announced Blue Rhino’s propane sponsorship of the Steak Cookoff Association (“SCA”) for 2023. The SCA is the world’s largest grilling competition for backyard chefs with 650 events scheduled this year in 46 states and 15 countries. Partnering with the SCA is a natural fit for Blue Rhino, the tank exchange brand of the Company.

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the Company will conduct a teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/38jfbo7w to discuss the results of operations for the second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023. The webcast of the teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)
       
ASSETS    January 31, 2023 July 31, 2022
       
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,130 and $11,208 of restricted cash at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively) $123,777  $158,737 
Accounts and notes receivable, net  233,625   150,395 
Inventories  113,382   115,187 
Price risk management asset  18,276   43,015 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  47,980   30,764 
Total current assets  537,040   498,098 
       
Property, plant and equipment, net  608,340   603,148 
Goodwill, net  257,006   257,099 
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $345,261 and $440,121 at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively)  108,407   97,638 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  63,438   72,888 
Other assets, net  66,762   79,244 
Total assets $1,640,993  $1,608,115 
       
       
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $87,354  $57,586 
Broker margin deposit liability  11,450   32,805 
Current portion of long-term debt  2,152   1,792 
Current operating lease liabilities  24,559   25,824 
Other current liabilities  210,397   185,805 
Total current liabilities  335,912   303,812 
       
Long-term debt  1,453,716   1,450,016 
Operating lease liabilities  39,567   47,231 
Other liabilities  33,605   43,518 
       
Contingencies and commitments      
       
Mezzanine equity:      
Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022)  651,349   651,349 
       
Equity (Deficit):      
Limited partner unitholders      
Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022)  (1,167,936)  (1,229,823)
Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022)  383,012   383,012 
General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at January 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022)  (70,695)  (71,320)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (10,098)  37,907 
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit  (865,717)  (880,224)
Noncontrolling interest  (7,439)  (7,587)
Total deficit  (873,156)  (887,811)
Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $1,640,993  $1,608,115 


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
                   
  Three months ended  Six Months ended Twelve months ended
  January 31,  January 31,  January 31, 
   2023   2022   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenues:                  
Propane and other gas liquids sales $651,886  $657,504  $1,037,730  $1,030,208  $2,025,401  $1,889,577 
Other  32,057   27,434   59,502   49,236   106,927   89,723 
Total revenues  683,943   684,938   1,097,232   1,079,444   2,132,328   1,979,300 
                   
Cost of sales:                  
Propane and other gas liquids sales  347,492   383,213   560,573   603,751   1,130,826   1,077,283 
Other  4,243   3,557   9,019   7,167   14,361   12,724 
                   
Gross profit   332,208   298,168   527,640   468,526   987,141   889,293 
                   
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other  157,355   128,013   287,095   245,125   562,573   486,667 
Operating expense - equipment lease expense  5,586   6,022   11,610   11,712   22,992   25,082 
Depreciation and amortization expense  23,069   21,944   45,700   42,239   93,358   84,982 
General and administrative expense  23,115   15,784   37,948   28,359   62,369   54,869 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  722   751   1,445   1,660   2,955   3,405 
Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals  290   (9,275)  1,970   (7,865)  3,217   (6,927)
                   
Operating income  122,071   134,929   141,872   147,296   239,677   241,215 
                   
Interest expense  (23,177)  (25,139)  (48,186)  (50,534)  (97,745)  (117,329)
Loss on extinguishment of debt                 (104,834)
Other income, net  544   43   1,013   4,307   1,539   4,937 
Reorganization expense - professional fees                 (9,243)
                   
Earnings before income tax expense  99,438   109,833   94,699   101,069   143,471   14,746 
                   
Income tax expense  503   481   521   577   925   905 
                   
Net earnings  98,935   109,352   94,178   100,492   142,546   13,841 
                   
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)  835   947   623   693   797   (342)
                   
Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $98,100  $108,405  $93,555  $99,799  $141,749  $14,183 
                   
Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) $11,557  $13,001  $8,592  $9,354  $(19,532) $(99,430)
                   
Net earnings (loss) per unitholders' interest                  
Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit $2.38  $2.68  $1.77  $1.93  $(4.02) $(20.47)
Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted  4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858 


Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:
                   
  Three months ended  Six Months ended Twelve months ended
  January 31,  January 31,  January 31, 
   2023   2022   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $98,100  $108,405  $93,555  $99,799  $141,749  $14,183 
Income tax expense  503   481   521   577   925   905 
Interest expense  23,177   25,139   48,186   50,534   97,745   117,329 
Depreciation and amortization expense  23,069   21,944   45,700   42,239   93,358   84,982 
EBITDA  144,849   155,969   187,962   193,149   333,777   217,399 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  722   751   1,445   1,660   2,955   3,405 
Loss (gain) loss on asset sales and disposal  290   (9,275)  1,970   (7,865)  3,217   (6,927)
Loss on extinguishment of debt                 104,834 
Other income, net  (544)  (43)  (1,013)  (4,307)  (1,539)  (4,937)
Reorganization expense - professional fees                 9,243 
Severance costs include $49, $51 and $115 in operating expense for the three, six and twelve months ended January 31, 2023, respectively. Also includes $585, $593 and $610 in general and administrative expense for the three, six and twelve months ended January 31, 2023, respectively.  634   281   644   497   725   497 
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses  9,107   2,807   13,979   4,938   16,979   8,931 
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)  835   947   623   693   797   (342)
Adjusted EBITDA (b)  155,893   151,437   205,610   188,765   356,911   332,103 
Net cash interest expense (c)  (20,265)  (27,620)  (42,871)  (46,739)  (95,498)  (106,933)
Maintenance capital expenditures (d)  (4,375)  (4,060)  (10,207)  (7,639)  (19,587)  (23,348)
Cash paid for income taxes  (447)  (407)  (496)  (407)  (1,107)  (808)
Proceeds from certain asset sales  736   2,085   1,488   2,726   2,875   4,877 
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)  131,542   121,435   153,524   136,706   243,594   205,891 
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders  16,222   17,989   32,473   33,322   64,438   57,346 
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest  (2,631)  (2,437)  (3,070)  (2,742)  (4,872)  (4,126)
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (f)  112,689   101,009   117,981   100,642   174,284   144,419 
Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (g)           49,998   49,998   49,998 
Distributable cash flow excess (h) $112,689  $101,009  $117,981  $50,644  $124,286  $94,421 
                   
Propane gallons sales                  
Retail - Sales to End Users  213,662   215,276   332,058   331,101   625,273   627,062 
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers  60,945   61,957   104,814   106,012   205,318   217,195 
Total propane gallons sales  274,607   277,233   436,872   437,113   830,591   844,257 
                   


(a)


  Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(b)

  Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income, net, reorganization expense – professional fees, severance costs, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.

   Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(c)

  Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.

(d)

  Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.

(e)  Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(f)  Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(g)

  The Company did not pay any distributions to Class A Unitholders during any of the periods in fiscal 2023 or fiscal 2022.
(h)  Distributable cash flow excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility or, previously, under our terminated accounts receivable securitization facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.


