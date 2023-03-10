Global Paint Protection Films Market Size/Share is Envisaged to Reach USD 812.28 Million By 2032, at 5.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Paint Protection Film Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material (Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Polyvinyl chloride, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global paint protection film market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 479.38 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 812.28 Million By 2032, at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

How Big is Paint Protection Films Market Size & Share?

Overview

Paint protection film (PPF), also called a clear bra, is a superior thermoplastic urethane film applied on the top coat of the car's paint, and it can either be transparent or colored. It is used to protect the painted surfaces of a new or used car from bug splatters, stone chips, and minor abrasions. This product is highly durable, adaptable, chemically stable, and UV-resistant. It is also used on airplanes, electronics, screens, motorcycles, RVs, cell phones, and many other areas.

Paint protection films are primarily used in a wide range of end-user industries, such as the automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, electrical, and electronics sectors, among others. The application of paint protection film has been expanded in both manufacturing and maintenance and repair, leading to an increase in market growth. Also, increased utilization of these films in the automotive industry worldwide is majorly driving the paint protection film market size.

Some of the Top Manufacturers Are:

3M

XPEL

Dow

Eastman Chemical Company

Hexis S.A.S

Premium Shield

STEK-USA

Reflek Technologies

GRAFITYP

ORAFOL Europe

DuPont

DAIKIN

Optic Shield

Solvay

SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT

Saint-Gobain

Avery Dennison Corporation

Market dynamics

Key Growth Factors

Increasing demand for luxury cars to push the industry expansion

The shift in consumer preference towards maintaining a vehicle's original finish, rising thermoplastic consumption, and increasing sales of luxury cars are some of the key paint protection film market trends propelling the market growth. Strengthened government guidelines for security and carbon emissions are expected to boost industry growth. The United States is one of the world's most important marketplaces for automobiles which utilizes paint protection films. As a result, the country is anticipated to experience a high demand for paint protection films over the forecast period. Further, the growing demand for electronic gadgets such as computers, smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices is likely to fuel the paint protection film market demand.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Rising technological development in advanced recyclable raw materials flourishes the market growth

Rising investments in manufacturing hubs like Covestro company will expand Paint Protection Film capacity, and developments in production-related technology will increase the capacity of the global automotive industry. This will ultimately accelerate the paint protection film market throughout the anticipated period.

Furthermore, growing developments by key industry players and advancements in advanced recyclable raw materials and manufacturing technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Segmental Analysis

Thermoplastic polyurethane segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth

By material paint protection film market segmentation, the thermoplastic polyurethane category is estimated to witness the highest growth during the foreseen period as it has a variety of features like great elasticity, self-healing, high chemical resistance, hydrophilic resistance, recyclability, and transparency. Also, different characteristics of Thermoplastic Polyurethane, including on-yellowing, corrosion protection, durability, and recyclability, are expected to support the segment growth. Further, the polyvinyl chloride segment accounted for the steady market growth in 2021 because the paint of the car may peel when PVC sheets are removed.

Automotive & Transportation held the second-largest market paint protection film market in 2022

In terms of application, automotive & transportation accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2022 and are expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period. Due to the growing need for transportation, there is an increase in the demand for both commercial and passenger vehicles, which is accelerating segment growth. Moreover, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to grow with fasted CAGR during the predicted period owing to the growing consumer awareness regarding the safety of electrical and electronic products.

Paint Protection Films Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 812.28 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 504.26 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5.4% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players 3M, XPEL, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, Hexis S.A.S, Premium Shield, STEK-USA, Reflek Technologies Corporation, GRAFITYP, ORAFOL Europe, DuPont, DAIKIN, Optic Shield, Solvay, SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, Saint-Gobain and Avery Dennison Corporation. Segments Covered By Material, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Analysis

The demand in Europe is predicted to generate a significant growth

Based on geography, the paint protection film market in Europe witnessed the highest market share in 2022 due to the rising demand for paint protection film from various key players operating in the automobile industry in Europe, such as Volkswagen, Stellantis NV, Renault Group, and Mercedes-Benz Group. The significant presence of a large number of SMEs focused on producing vehicle parts in the EU member countries such as Italy, Spain, France, the Czech Republic, and Hungary is anticipated to majorly augment the automotive industry in Europe.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the study period. In addition, China dominates the Asia-Pacific area due to the region's expanding automotive market.

Browse the Detail Report “Paint Protection Film Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material (Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Polyvinyl chloride, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/paint-protection-film-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

The Research Addresses Several Questions

Which important factors are accountable for the robust growth of the market?

Which are the major players operating in the market across the globe?

Which product segment of the market is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period?

What is the position of the competitive scenario of the market?

What are the estimated figures related to the overall market in the coming few years?

What is the projected size and share of the market throughout the forecast period?

Which are the leading geographical segments of the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the paint protection film market report based on material, application, and region:

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

