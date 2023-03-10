Wooden Chips Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand from Cobstruction and Renewable Energy Sector

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global wood chips and particles market, providing a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the industry until 2030. The report, available at IndexBox market intelligence platform, offers trial access to industry data, enabling businesses to make informed decisions based on the latest trends and insight: REQUEST TRIAL ACCESS



The report forecasts the global wood chips and particles market to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry, as well as the growing popularity of wood pellets as a renewable source of energy. The report highlights the use of wood chips and particles in various applications, including wood-based panels, pulp and paper, and energy production.

Despite the favorable growth prospects, the market faces some challenges, including the availability of raw materials, the volatility of prices, and the competition from alternative materials. These factors are likely to hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report identifies the major factors affecting the demand for wood chips and particles, including the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, as well as the growing focus on renewable energy sources. The report also provides an overview of the major consuming industries, including pulp and paper , wood-based panels , and energy, and how they are impacting the industry's growth.

The largest market for wood chips and particles is Asia-Pacific, driven by the increasing demand from the pulp and paper industry in countries such as China , Japan , and South Korea . The report highlights the growth prospects of this market, including key statistics such as market size, market share, and growth rate.

The report also provides a list of the largest manufacturers in the industry, including Georgia-Pacific LLC, Weyerhaeuser Company, and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. These companies are analyzed based on their financial performance, strategic initiatives, and product portfolio.

According to Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, "The global wood chips and particles market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from the pulp and paper industry and the growing focus on renewable energy sources. Our report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including the key growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. We are confident that our insights will help businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition."