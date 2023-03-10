AI Blockchain Solution CryptoGPT (GPT) Gets Listed on Leading Exchange Bitget

Victoria, Seychelles, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the largest crypto copy trading platform, announced the listing of CryptoGPT (GPT) in the AI Zoneof the spot market. The deposit service will be open on March 10th, 7 AM (UTC), and trading will commence at 11 AM (UTC) on the same day. GPT Spot grid trading and Spot margin trading will be launched within three hours after the start of trading.



CryptoGPT is an Ethereum-based, layer 2 blockchain solution that aims to revolutionize the AI and data market. It is a Blockchain protocol designed for the Artificial Intelligence revolution and the CryptoGPT ecosystem establishes data as an emerging asset class to contribute to a trillion-dollar global data & AI economy.

The platform enables users to monetize their data using encrypted zero-knowledge-proof technology, providing a new way for people to profit from the development of technology. To drive mass adoption, CryptoGPT has already entered the consumer market with apps in various areas, including fitness, dating, gaming, education, and travel. In addition to its data monetization platform, CryptoGPT will also offer a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that store an owner's activity data.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states "As AI continues to be an important trend for many industries, including crypto, we believe the transformative power comes from the combination of AI and blockchain technology. CryptoGPT's ecosystem, dedicated to AI development and data monetization, represents an innovative approach to the future of decentralized finance. At Bitget, we always exert ourselves to support promising and creative projects and look forward to seeing how AI technology will contribute to the development of the crypto industry."

As a leading derivatives crypto platform, Bitget is expanding its product offerings beyond derivatives. In the drive for expansion of the spot trading services, the platform listed over 50 promising blockchain projects over the last two months. As of Feb 2023, Bitget has supported about 450 coins with over 580 trading pairs. And among all the top 10 spot trading platforms on Coinmarketcap, Bitget ranks 2nd in terms of the number of coins listed.

About Bitget