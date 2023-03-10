Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Sustainable Mobility Solutions Drives Growth

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market, By Type (Electric Unicycle, and Electric One-Wheel Hoverboard), By Speed Limit (Km/h) (20 Km/h - 30 Km/h, 30 Km/h - 50 Km/h, and More than 50 Km/h), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canada one-wheel electric scooter market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR for the forecast period, 2024-2028. High demand from the youth population and the rapid transformations in urban transportation are the primary drivers of Canada one wheel electric scooter market. Also, the changing outlook of recreational activities and the high demand for green mobility solutions are expected to boost the market demand over the next five years.



Rising Demand for Sustainable Mobility Solutions Drives the Market Growth



The growing pollution levels due to the release of greenhouse gases from automobiles harm the environment and health of the residents of Canada. According to a study by the government of Canada, transportation accounts for approximately 25% of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions which is one of the major reasons for the demand for zero-emission vehicles. Over 4000 electric two-wheelers were sold in Canada in 2020. The government is actively working on the decarbonization of the transportation sector and shifting towards clean energy fuel, thereby accelerating the adoption of electrically operated vehicles among consumers.

The government has already invested over $1 billion to promote electric vehicles among consumers. The government is providing incentives to buyers and manufacturers to invest in purchasing electric vehicles. The Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) is a 5-year $280 million program that ends by 2024 is a project taken by the government to build charging and refueling stations in Canada, and the target to achieve zero emission by 2035 are expected to act as a positive driver for Canada one wheel electric scooter market over the next five years.



Rapid Transformation of the Transportation Industry Supports the Market Growth



Canada is one of the largest countries in the world and is considered the most urbanized continent in the world. People prefer to live in urban areas in search of better job opportunities and quality living standards. The need for personal commutes is growing at a rapid rate to reduce traveling time. The urban passenger is inclined towards adopting technologically advanced commute solutions that are also eco-friendly and cost-effective for consumers.

One-wheel electric scooter is one of the leading mobility options among the youth population owing to their aesthetic appearance and compact design. The changing rider requirements and the development of an effective and efficient commute system are expected to bolster the demand for Canada one wheel electric scooter market in the forecast period.



Low Maintenance and Operating Cost Fuels the Market Growth



The increasing price of petroleum products makes consumers look for alternate energy sources. One-wheel electric scooter operates on electricity which lowers the operating cost of the vehicles. Manufacturers are developing one-wheel electric scooters having a higher battery range than the previous versions, which is expected to improve sales. Also, there are fewer working parts present in one-wheel electric scooters, which eliminates the maintenance costs of wheel electric scooters. The ease of riding the one-wheel electric scooter and its affordability is expected to fuel the market demand for the next five years.



Report Scope:



In this report, Canada one wheel electric scooter market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market, By Type:

Electric Unicycle

Electric One-Wheel Hoverboard

Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market, By Speed Limit (Km/h):

20 Km/h - 30 Km/h

30 Km/h - 50 Km/h

More than 50 Km/h

Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market, By Application:

Off-Road Activities

Commuting

Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market, By Region:

Ontario

Quebec

The West

British Columbia

Atlantic Canada

The North

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Canada One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Outlook



7. Canada Electric Unicycle Market Outlook



8. Canada Electric One-Wheel Hoverboard Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends and Developments



11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



12. Canada Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Future Motion Inc.

Ninebot Limited

SWAGTRON

IPS Electric Unicycle

SuperRide

Ride the Glide RTG - E-Bikes Inc.

Airwheel Holding Limited

DYU & F-wheel

InMotion Canada

