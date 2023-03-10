Global Core Banking Vendors & Landscape Report Q4 2022: In-Depth Coverage of 35+ Global Core Banking Technology Vendor Profiles

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Core Banking Vendors & Landscape Report Q4 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New-age Core Banking systems are built on cloud and digital technologies. They use open API-based architecture to seamlessly integrate with internal and external systems. Moreover, software application-based platforms make Core Banking systems user-friendly and more efficient.

Access the publisher's knowledge base of 35+ technology vendors, 6,000+ system deals data and over 70+ consulting engagements that have been helping financial institutions push beyond their competition.

Report highlights

In-depth coverage of 35+ global Core Banking technology vendor profiles, including company history, product suite, user lists, customer experiences, way forward strategy and more.

Deep dive into the global Core Banking technology landscape, latest trends, threats, challenges and opportunities.

Library of successful global Core Banking technology use cases, independently authored and curated by the publisher's analyst team.

Access to the publisher's iconic Annual Sales League Table for Core Banking, covering Universal and Retail Banking areas.

Fresh thought leadership via interviews, opinion pieces and podcasts with global leaders brought to you by the publisher's editorial team.

Why subscribe?

Global coverage of 75+ countries

Authored by the publisher's research team, consisting of subject-matter-experts across Core Banking verticals

Quarterly dynamic report updates to bring you first-hand information in a timely manner

Complimentary 1-hour of analyst time bundled with each subscription

Who finds this report useful?

Financial Institutions - CIOs, CTOs, IT, and digital transformation teams rely on our research to make the right technology selection and investment decisions

Financial Technology companies - Founders, CXOs, product and strategy teams, use our research to stay competitively intelligent, keeping a close track of peer activity and trends globally

Consulting firms - Research leaders and client consulting teams find this report useful to gain insights, spot opportunities, and provide clients with fact-based metrics.

Institutional investors - Investment teams find this report useful whilst conducting thorough business and financial due diligence prior to making investment decisions

Key Topics Covered:





Key Findings

Core Banking | Market Landscape

Introduction

Market Overview

Top Five Trends

Top Five Challenges

Key Regulations

Core Banking | Market Dynamics

Overview

Regional Analysis | North America

Regional Analysis | Central & South America

Regional Analysis | Western Europe

Regional Analysis | Central and Eastern Europe

Regional Analysis | Middle East

Regional Analysis | Africa

Regional Analysis | Asia Pacific

Regional Analysis | Central & South East Asia

Regional Analysis | Australasia

Vendor Landscape

Introduction

Leaderboard Matrix - Universal Banking

Leaderboard Matrix - Retail Banking

Leadership Club

2022 Leadership Club - Core Banking

2021 Leadership Club - Core Banking

2020 Leadership Club - Core Banking

2019 Leadership Club - Core Banking

2018 Leadership Club - Core Banking

2017 Leadership Club - Core Banking

Vendor SalesVision

Annual Sales League Table (SLT)

2022 Universal Banking Sales League Table

2022 Retail Banking Sales League Table

2021 Universal Banking Sales League Table

2021 Retail Banking Sales League Table

2020 Universal Banking Sales League Table

2020 Retail Banking Sales League Table

2019 Universal Banking Sales League Table

2019 Retail Banking Sales League Table

2018 Universal Banking Sales League Table

2018 Retail Banking Sales League Table

2017 Universal Banking Sales League Table

2017 Retail Banking Sales League Table

Vendor Profiles

Accenture

Avaloq

Azentio Software

AutoSoft Dynamics

Bank-Genie

Bankware Global

Banqsoft

Cobiscorp

egabiFSI

FintechOS

BML Istisharat

Capital Banking Solutions

Codebase Technologies

ERI Bancaire

Finastra (Fusion Phoenix)

Finastra (Fusion Banking)

FIS

Fiserv (DNA)

Fiserv (Signature)

ICS Financial Systems (ICSFS)

Infopro

Infosys Finacle

Kiya.ai

Intellect Design Arena

International Turnkey Systems (ITS)

Lyst Technologies

Mambu 675

Neptune Software Group

Oracle FSS (FLEXCUBE)

Oracle FSS (OBP)

Path Solutions

Profile Software

SAP

Silverlake Axis

SaaScada

Sopra Banking Software

Skaleet

Tietoevry

TCS BaNCS

Temenos

Thought Machine

Vilja Solutions

FinTech Directory

Use Cases

Oracle Financial Services | Bankmed

Infosys Finacle | Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

Silverlake | Commercial Bank International

Path Solutions | Al Baraka Bank

Bankware Global | K-BANK

Leadership Interviews

Ade Bajomo | Access Bank Plc - Pan-African upgrade for Access Bank's core systems

Ross Mallace | Temenos - Launches the Temenos Banking Cloud

Mohammed Kateeb | Path Solutions - Prospering in the face of the pandemic

Sanat Rao | Infosys Finacle - Comes out on top four times at innovation awards

Podcasts

Nelson Wootton | SaaScada - Does the future of banking lie in cohabitation?

Simon Beresford | Teachers Building Society - Why Teachers Building Society chose Finastra to build its new digital core bank?

Mary Connor | Finastra - How consumers want their banks to engage with them

Rivo Uibo | Modularbank - Banks destined to lose ownership of customers & just 'power' finance?

Frank Uittenbogaard | Backbase - How to keep bank in business by getting front-end engagement right?

Analyst Views

A Holistic Overview of NextGen Core Banking Platforms

5 key trends shaping the FinTech landscape in 2022

Emerging trends in BaaS



