The "Robotic Process Automation in Financial Services Report Q4 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A foundational branch of artificial intelligence, robotic process automation refers to the rule-based automation of repetitive human tasks, to drive higher efficiency, better risk control and cost management. Key focus areas include automated threat intelligence, fraud analysis and quality assurance, predictive analytics, voice recognition and automated responses.

This report uncovers the RPA market landscape, discussing the different sub-types of RPA technology, its key components, the vendor landscape, along with implementation challenges and eventual impact on growth. IBSi also defines an implementation strategy to avoid pitfalls and ensure success in deployment.

Report highlights

RPA bots are typically of three types: Attended, Unattended, and Hybrid.

Vendors can be broadly categorised into First Movers, Incumbents, Challengers, and Business Process Outsourcing companies, on the basis of maturity in the market.

RPA implementations may fail due to inadequate due diligence. Other pitfalls could be organisational, process-oriented, technical, or due to poor post-implementation procedures.

The publisher proposes a five-step implementation process, in the order of Gather, Analyse, Design, Execute, Improvise.

Traditional RPA is moving towards Smart Process Automation, which combines RPA's rule-based methodology with artificial intelligence.

Key Topics Covered:





Section 1: RPA in Financial Services | Market Landscape

Introduction to RPA

Components of RPA

Types of RPA

Attended Automation

Unattended Automation

Hybrid Automation

Challenges in RPA Implementation

Organizational Pitfalls

Process Pitfalls

Technical Pitfalls

Post-Implementation Pitfalls

Benefits of RPA Implementation

Strategic Growth

Increased Operational Efficiency

Cost-Effectiveness

Audit Trail

Current Trends in RPA

Section 2: Implementing RPA

Gather

Analyze

Design

Execute

Improvise

Section 3: Vendor Landscape

RPA Supplier Profiles

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

Customer XPS

Datamatics

Edgeverve Assistedge

EPIKInDiFi

UiPath

Expleo Solutions Ltd

Kofax

Kyron

Pegasystems

WorkFusion

Tenjin by Yethi

Section 4: Future of RPA in Financial Services



