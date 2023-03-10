Islamic Banking Systems and Suppliers Global Report Q4 2022

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Islamic Banking Systems and Suppliers Report Q4 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One of the fastest-growing segments within the banking industry, Islamic Banking is not a niche segment anymore. With over ten years of experience in tracking this segment, the publisher offers coverage of each aspect of the ecosystem, ranging from banks, software providers, implementation partners, and emerging FinTechs in the space. We cover 30+ supplier profiles, 250+ pages of research, and 200+ deals in Islamic banking.
Report highlights
- In-depth coverage of 30+ global Islamic Banking technology vendor profiles, including company history, product suite, user lists, customer experiences, way forward strategy and more.
- Deep dive into the global Islamic Banking technology landscape, its trends, threats, challenges and opportunities via charts, infographics, regulatory information and more.
- Library of successful global Islamic Banking technology use cases, independently authored and curated by the publisher's analyst team.
- Access to the publisher's iconic Annual Sales League Table for Islamic Banking
- Fresh thought leadership via interviews, opinion pieces and podcasts with global leaders brought to you by the publisher's editorial team.
Why subscribe?
- Global coverage of 75+ countries
- Authored by Ithe publisher's research team, consisting of subject-matter-experts across Islamic Banking verticals
- Quarterly dynamic report updates to bring you first-hand information in a timely manner
Who finds this report useful?
- Financial Institutions - CIOs, CTOs, IT, and digital transformation teams rely on our research to make the right technology selection and investment decisions
- Financial Technology companies - Founders, CXOs, product and strategy teams, use our research to stay competitively intelligent, keeping a close track of peer activity and trends globally
- Consulting firms - Research leaders and client consulting teams find this report useful to gain insights, spot opportunities, and provide clients with fact-based metrics.
- Institutional investors - Investment teams find this report useful whilst conducting thorough business and financial due diligence prior to making investment decisions
Key Topics Covered:
About the Islamic Banking System and Suppliers Guide
Islamic Banking | Market Overview
The Challenge of Islamic Banking Technology and Shari'ah Compliant Systems
A 4D Approach to Selecting the Right Islamic Banking System
The Current Islamic Banking Systems Market
- Conventional vs Islamic Banking
- The Authorities
- Case Studies | Islamic Banking Systems
- BML Istisharat completes Core Banking overhaul for Bank Simpanan Nasional Malaysia
- BankDhofar's Maisarah fuels digital transformation strategy with Path Solutions
- Boubyan Bank finds the right Path to fuel its digitalisation strategy
Key Supplier Profiles
- 3i Infotech (Now part of Azentio)
- Autosoft Dynamics
- B&F Soft
- BML Istisharat
- Capital Banking Solutions
- CCK Financial Solutions
- China Systems Corporation
- Complex Systems (CSI)
- ERI
- FIS
- ICSFS
- IDCorp
- Infopro
- Edgeverve - Infosys
- Infrasoft Technologies (Kiya.ai)
- International Turnkey Systems (ITS)
- Intertech
- Leadsoft/Leads Corporation
- Microlink Solutions
- Millennium Information Solution
- Finastra (Misys)
- Nucleus Software
- Oracle FSS
- Path Solutions
- Pibas
- SAB
- Silverlake Axis
- Sopra Banking Software
- FIS (Sungard)
- Silverlake Axis (Sungard)
- TCS Financial Solutions
- Temenos
- Trasset
Leaders Speak
TheShariasoftwaresolution
Islamic Banking Industry Expert Views
Islamic fintech takes the slow and steady route to success
Analyst View
Glossary of Islamic Banking Terms
