Islamic Banking Systems and Suppliers Global Report Q4 2022

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Islamic Banking Systems and Suppliers Report Q4 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





One of the fastest-growing segments within the banking industry, Islamic Banking is not a niche segment anymore. With over ten years of experience in tracking this segment, the publisher offers coverage of each aspect of the ecosystem, ranging from banks, software providers, implementation partners, and emerging FinTechs in the space. We cover 30+ supplier profiles, 250+ pages of research, and 200+ deals in Islamic banking.

Report highlights

In-depth coverage of 30+ global Islamic Banking technology vendor profiles, including company history, product suite, user lists, customer experiences, way forward strategy and more.

Deep dive into the global Islamic Banking technology landscape, its trends, threats, challenges and opportunities via charts, infographics, regulatory information and more.

Library of successful global Islamic Banking technology use cases, independently authored and curated by the publisher's analyst team.

Access to the publisher's iconic Annual Sales League Table for Islamic Banking

Fresh thought leadership via interviews, opinion pieces and podcasts with global leaders brought to you by the publisher's editorial team.

Why subscribe?

Global coverage of 75+ countries

Authored by Ithe publisher's research team, consisting of subject-matter-experts across Islamic Banking verticals

Quarterly dynamic report updates to bring you first-hand information in a timely manner

Who finds this report useful?

Financial Institutions - CIOs, CTOs, IT, and digital transformation teams rely on our research to make the right technology selection and investment decisions

Financial Technology companies - Founders, CXOs, product and strategy teams, use our research to stay competitively intelligent, keeping a close track of peer activity and trends globally

Consulting firms - Research leaders and client consulting teams find this report useful to gain insights, spot opportunities, and provide clients with fact-based metrics.

Institutional investors - Investment teams find this report useful whilst conducting thorough business and financial due diligence prior to making investment decisions

Key Topics Covered:





About the Islamic Banking System and Suppliers Guide

Islamic Banking | Market Overview

The Challenge of Islamic Banking Technology and Shari'ah Compliant Systems

A 4D Approach to Selecting the Right Islamic Banking System

The Current Islamic Banking Systems Market

Conventional vs Islamic Banking

The Authorities

Case Studies | Islamic Banking Systems

BML Istisharat completes Core Banking overhaul for Bank Simpanan Nasional Malaysia

BankDhofar's Maisarah fuels digital transformation strategy with Path Solutions

Boubyan Bank finds the right Path to fuel its digitalisation strategy

Key Supplier Profiles

3i Infotech (Now part of Azentio)

Autosoft Dynamics

B&F Soft

BML Istisharat

Capital Banking Solutions

CCK Financial Solutions

China Systems Corporation

Complex Systems (CSI)

ERI

FIS

ICSFS

IDCorp

Infopro

Edgeverve - Infosys

Infrasoft Technologies (Kiya.ai)

International Turnkey Systems (ITS)

Intertech

Leadsoft/Leads Corporation

Microlink Solutions

Millennium Information Solution

Finastra (Misys)

Nucleus Software

Oracle FSS

Path Solutions

Pibas

SAB

Silverlake Axis

Sopra Banking Software

FIS (Sungard)

Silverlake Axis (Sungard)

TCS Financial Solutions

Temenos

Trasset

Leaders Speak

TheShariasoftwaresolution

Islamic Banking Industry Expert Views

Islamic fintech takes the slow and steady route to success

Analyst View

Glossary of Islamic Banking Terms

Companies Mentioned

3i Infotech (Now part of Azentio)

Autosoft Dynamics

B&F Soft

BML Istisharat

Capital Banking Solutions

CCK Financial Solutions

China Systems Corporation

Complex Systems (CSI)

ERI

FIS

ICSFS

IDCorp

Infopro

Edgeverve - Infosys

Infrasoft Technologies (Kiya.ai)

International Turnkey Systems (ITS)

Intertech

Leadsoft/Leads Corporation

Microlink Solutions

Millennium Information Solution

Finastra (Misys)

Nucleus Software

Oracle FSS

Path Solutions

Pibas

SAB

Silverlake Axis

Sopra Banking Software

FIS (Sungard)

Silverlake Axis (Sungard)

TCS Financial Solutions

Temenos

Trasset





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wf72wq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.