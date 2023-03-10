DNA Microarray Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of DNA Microarray for Various Applications Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Microarray Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Complementary DNA Microarrays, Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays), By Application (Gene Expression, Genotyping), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DNA microarray market size is expected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The DNA microarray market is anticipated to witness exponential growth opportunities owing to technological advancements and rising R&D investments by the leading participants. In addition, the increasing adoption of DNA microarray technologies in various applications such as genetic disease diagnosis, cancer research, and personalized medicine are the leading factors propelling the global market.



Rapid and accurate disease diagnosis is crucial for the appropriate treatment of patients. The recent advances in molecular-level interaction & detection technologies are upgrading clinical diagnostics services by offering novel solutions for diagnosis. Likewise, the recent advancements in diagnostic DNA microarrays have opened new avenues for the market stakeholders. The DNA microarray technique has applications in genotyping, disease diagnosis, detecting abnormalities, and screening nucleotide polymorphisms.



Moreover, the global DNA microarray market is anticipated to witness exponential growth opportunities owing to the increased research funding, rising healthcare costs, technological advancements, and increased demand for the precision and tailored therapeutic solutions. For instance, according to Med City INVEST Precision Medicine, consumers are increasingly aware of the specific therapies, including precision therapy for treating chronic diseases.



In addition, increased investments by the leading players in the production of effective and advanced diagnostic tools and various strategic initiatives undertaken by the market participants are likely to create new avenues for expansion. For instance, in September 2022, Illumina, Inc. announced the launch of the NovaSeq X Series, a next-generation technology product that can produce more than 20,000 genomes per year. In addition, in September 2021, SCHOTT MINIFAB acquired an Arizona-based microarray solutions company. This acquisition is expected to help the company to strengthen its bioscience capabilities in the U.S.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of DNA Microarray for Various Applications

Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders and Cancers

Growing Research Activities

Market Restraints

High Cost Involved in the Sequencing

Availability of Cost Effective Alternatives

DNA Microarray Market Report Highlights

The oligonucleotide DNA microarrays segment held the largest share owing to its cost-effectivity and higher capability to monitor the expression of every gene in the genome

The complementary DNA microarrays segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate because of its wide range of applications in polymorphism screening, genomic DNA clones mapping, and gene discoveries

The gene expression analysis segment accounted for the largest market in 2022 due to the adopting gene expression in different applications such as clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, microbiology, and other end-use applications

Based on end user, the academic & research institute segment dominated the market in 2022, whereas the diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the surge in genomic research funding and increasing awareness about the genetic testing in the region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1835.54 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3530 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 DNA Microarray Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Chapter 4 DNA Microarray Market Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global DNA Microarray Market, by Type, 2018 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.5.1 Complementary DNA microarrays

4.5.2 Oligonucleotide DNA microarrays

4.5.3 Other DNA microarrays



Chapter 5 DNA Microarray Market Segment Analysis, By Application 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global DNA Microarray Market, by Application, 2018 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.5.1 Gene expression analysis

5.5.2 Genotyping

5.5.3 Others



Chapter 6 DNA Microarray Market Segment Analysis, By End - user, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 End - user Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global DNA Microarray Market, by End - user, 2018 to 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.5.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

6.5.2 Diagnostic centers

6.5.3 Hospitals and clinics

6.5.4 Academic and research institute

6.5.5 Others



Chapter 7 DNA Microarray Market Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 DNA Microarray Market - Competitive Analysis



Companies Mentioned

QIAGEN

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BIOMERIEUX

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann - La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Applied Micro Arrays





