ResGreen Publishes Annual Report for 2022 and 2021

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, published its annual report for the 2022 and 2021 fiscal years. The report contains financial statements, shareholder information and an auditor’s report. The successfully audited financial statements of ResGreen were completed by BF Borgers CPA, PC, a public accounting firm, registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).



“ResGreen is committed to providing the highest value and transparency to our investors and customers, whether it’s through conducting comprehensive audits, developing leading-edge products and implementing an effective go-to-market strategy,” said Parsh Patel, ResGreen’s CEO. “Our recent sales and marketing efforts have led to several pending contracts that could increase our revenues by more than 1,000 percent, year over year.”

For years, ResGreen focused on designing its PullBuddy Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV), LilBuddy Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) and BotWay interoperable software. After development of these products was completed, the company shifted focus to sales and marketing efforts in August 2022. These efforts have resulted in a new website, increased public relations and marketing content and a growing prospective customer base.

“Taking our time to create unique products that are cost-effective, easily connected and centered on solving customers’ needs – has made an enormous impact in the material handling industry,” said Patel. “Potential customers understand the advantages ResGreen offers over our competitors, which is helping shorten the sales process.”

The annual report is available on OTC Markets’ website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/361165/content.

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

